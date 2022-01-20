As Georgia Tech slumps, Michael Devoe’s scoring dipping

Scoring (first nine games, past seven games): 22.4, 15.6

Field-goal percentage: 50.7%, 40.2%.

3-point field-goal percentage: 52.8%, 22.7%.

Free throws per game: 4.8, 3.1.

Turnovers per game: 2.3, 3.9.

Assists per game: 3.4, 2.3.

Shooting more than 50% from 3-point range would seem unsustainable. And, U=undoubtedly, the increased attention that defenses are paying to Devoe accounts for some of the drop, as does the raised level of competition as the Jackets are now in the thick of ACC play. Against North Carolina on Saturday, for instance, Tar Heels forward Leaky Black clung to Devoe and used his reach and quickness to limit him to a season-low two points on 1-for-5 shooting with a season-high six turnovers.

But it’s not all of it. Last year, for example, Devoe fared slightly better statistically against ACC competition than he did against non-conference opponents.

In that time, his rebounding and steal numbers are virtually unchanged, an indication that his effort and defense haven’t dipped.

But his frustration seems clear, and the Jackets could surely use a resurgence as their slide continues. Knowing his scoring capabilities, coach Josh Pastner wants Devoe to keep shooting.

“I’m like, Man, (if) you’ve got any space, any green light, you’ve got to let the ball go,” Pastner said Tuesday. “Don’t try to get an extra dribble or two to get in tighter margins. Let it fly.”

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.