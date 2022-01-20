Georgia Tech falls to Wake Forest as shooting woes continue

Not the return of center Rodney Howard nor the appearance of a team that Georgia Tech has defeated without ceasing could stop the Yellow Jackets’ slide Wednesday night.
Errant shooting and poor defense of the basket prompted the Jackets’ ninth loss in 11 games, an 80-64 defeat to Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion. The Demon Deacons broke a 14-game road losing streak to the Jackets, having last defeated Tech in Atlanta in 2004.
Another cold streak did in the Jackets against the Demon Deacons. At the 10:35 mark, forward Saba Gigiberia scored on a putback on a fast break to cut Wake Forest’s lead to 56-53. The Jackets scored three points over the next 4:54 – a basket by guard Michael Devoe and a free throw by guard Tristan Maxwell – enabling the Demon Deacons to go on a 13-3 run and take a 69-56 lead with 5:51 remaining, their largest lead of the game to that point.
While Devoe scored a team-high 22 points, he was 2-for-8 from 3-point range and is 11-for-41 (26.8%) on 3-point tries in ACC play, compared to 48.2% (27-for-56) in non-conference play. After a couple of misses in the second half, Devoe clapped his hands in frustration.
Wake Forest 80, Georgia Tech 64
Tech shot 38.5% from the field for the game (25-for-65), including 5-for-20 from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons were 56.9% from the field (33-for-58), including an astounding 25-for-32 (78.1%) inside the arc. Making shots at the basket is a Wake Forest specialty – the Demon Deacons were in the top 10 nationally in two-point field-goal percentage – but still set a season high against Tech. It was also an opponent high for Tech in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure.
Wake Forest repeatedly scored on dunks and layups by either beating the Jackets down the floor in transition or using ball and player movement to gain uncontested shots at the rim. The Demon Deacons were 18-for-22 on dunks and layups. Tech, by comparison, was 13-for-24.
Howard made his return after missing the past five games with an ankle injury. He came off the bench to replace Gigiberia, who made his first career start. Howard played 16 minutes, scoring one point with four rebounds with three assists.
