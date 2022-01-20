Georgia Tech falls to Wake Forest as shooting woes continue

Tech shot 38.5% from the field for the game (25-for-65), including 5-for-20 from 3-point range. The Demon Deacons were 56.9% from the field (33-for-58), including an astounding 25-for-32 (78.1%) inside the arc. Making shots at the basket is a Wake Forest specialty – the Demon Deacons were in the top 10 nationally in two-point field-goal percentage – but still set a season high against Tech. It was also an opponent high for Tech in coach Josh Pastner’s tenure.

Wake Forest repeatedly scored on dunks and layups by either beating the Jackets down the floor in transition or using ball and player movement to gain uncontested shots at the rim. The Demon Deacons were 18-for-22 on dunks and layups. Tech, by comparison, was 13-for-24.

Howard made his return after missing the past five games with an ankle injury. He came off the bench to replace Gigiberia, who made his first career start. Howard played 16 minutes, scoring one point with four rebounds with three assists.

Story will be updated.