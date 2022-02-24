Amid significant change, Georgia Tech opens spring practice

In their place were the likes of safety Kaleb Edwards, transfer running back Hassan Hall, new secondary coach Travares Tillman and new running backs coach Mike Daniels.

“A lot of time, a lot of investment into getting to know each other, getting to know the schematics, getting to know the way we’re going to play on both sides of the ball,” Collins said. “I thought they hit the ground running.”

Collins said that, on Wednesday, returning staff took new coaches such as Tillman and Daniels to Alexander Rose Bowl Field to show them the layout of the practice fields and the various landmarks and where various drills are executed.

Perhaps more significant, new offensive coordinator Chip Long began his first practice teaching the scheme that the Jackets offense will operate. Long has said that the tempo, the demands of coaches, the effort required in practice and the physicality of the scheme will be different than it had been with former offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude, who was dismissed after three seasons with Collins.

While Thursday’s practice was conducted with players in soft shoulder pads, shorts and helmets, “I thought the attitude, the demeanor was the right tone for Day 1 of spring ball,” Collins said.

Collins said he was excited to see running back Dontae Smith, the team’s leading returning rusher, step into a leadership role. Hall, a transfer from Louisville, showed off his game-breaking speed in his first practice.

Collins spoke to the number of departures of players through the portal (12 since the end of the season, which is not an unusual number, but did include key players, most notably the All-American Gibbs) and coaches who left for other positions, saying he did not view it as a rejection of him and his team.

“I just take it as, we love those guys, we care about those guys,” Collins said. “If they feel there’s another situation that they need to (go to), we counsel ‘em, have conversations with them, but then you have to look to the guys that are on your roster, on your team, in your program, that you’re blessed every single day to get to coach and focus on that and keep it moving.”

On Thursday, Daniels trained the running backs on lateral agility. New assistant head coach for defense David Turner tutored defensive tackles on pass-rush moves. Tillman shared a drill with Collins as defensive backs worked on their footwork. New quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke observed Jeff Sims, Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron as they went through reads and made their throws in a seven-on-seven drill.

“You have love and care for (players who’ve left), but the guys that we’ve been able to add, the guys that are on the roster, just excited the way they come to work, the way they’re focused, the way they’re building bonds within this organization,” Collins said. “They went out there and put in some really good work (Thursday). And the challenge to them is to keep building, keep growing closer together so play really good football come the fall.”