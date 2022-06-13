Alpharetta’s Elias Cloy won over by Georgia Tech’s ‘family environment’

He played last season at right tackle and is expecting to move to right guard this fall for his senior season. At the camp Monday, he did drills at left guard, also. Cloy said Key told him that he could play tackle, guard or center at Tech.

“It just depends on how everything goes,” Cloy said. “I’m going to listen to coach Key and do whatever he wants me to do.”

Cloy has developed that versatility despite having started playing football in eighth grade. He said it was in his freshman season at St. Francis School, when he started games at right tackle on the varsity, that he began to enjoy the game and realized he had the potential to play at the college level. (Cloy transferred to Alpharetta after his sophomore season at St. Francis.)

Cloy has also received offers from Louisville, Indiana and Maryland, among others, including Harvard and Lehigh.

“I might take more visits, but I’m not sure anything’s going to beat this,” he said.

He had no issues convincing his parents.

“(Tech’s coaches) really genuinely wanted him there,” Eric Cloy said. “They literally connected with us, and we felt, me and my wife, most comfortable if he chose Georgia Tech.”

When Elias texted his dad to inform him of his decision, “I started crying,” Eric said. “Because I knew this was the right place for him to come.”

Cloy was one of nine prospects to have committed to Tech as of Monday, including one of six who made his official visit this past weekend. He was not expecting the commitment flurry.

“But it’s good that they’re getting people from around here in Georgia,” he said. “A lot of us know each other. That can build chemistry.”

Cloy was influenced by Lassiter High lineman Ethan Mackenny, who made his commitment June 5 at the end of his official visit. The two are friends.

“He was trying to bring me in,” Cloy said. “I was like, ‘OK, let me take a visit real quick.’”

Cloy now has a target of his own – North Cobb Christian School offensive lineman Gabe Fortson, who also made his official visit to Tech this past weekend.

Cloy plans to enroll in January as an early enrollee.

“Feels great,” he said of being committed. “It’s like a lot of pressure off on that.”