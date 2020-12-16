Georgia Tech can’t keep up with No. 15 FSU

In both teams’ ACC opener, the Jackets had spurts when their defense created a string of scores, but the defense was lacking on the whole, in no small part because of Barnes, the likely one-and-done freshman who dropped 16 points –14 in the second half – in a 74-61 loss for Tech Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

Florida State’s size and depth were too much for the Jackets, who played most of the game with the tallest player on the floor being 6-foot-9 forward Moses Wright while FSU coach Leonard Hamilton deployed no fewer than four players Wright’s size or taller. That height often bothered the Jackets on shots all over the floor, preventing them from functioning effectively in the half-court.