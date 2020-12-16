Georgia Tech can’t keep up with No. 15 FSU

Georgia Tech gave No. 15 Florida State a challenge, but the Yellow Jackets were too streaky and they also couldn’t stop Seminoles guard Scottie Barnes.
In both teams’ ACC opener, the Jackets had spurts when their defense created a string of scores, but the defense was lacking on the whole, in no small part because of Barnes, the likely one-and-done freshman who dropped 16 points –14 in the second half – in a 74-61 loss for Tech Tuesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State’s size and depth were too much for the Jackets, who played most of the game with the tallest player on the floor being 6-foot-9 forward Moses Wright while FSU coach Leonard Hamilton deployed no fewer than four players Wright’s size or taller. That height often bothered the Jackets on shots all over the floor, preventing them from functioning effectively in the half-court.
Tech also had a tough time matching up on defense as Florida State shot 52.9% from the field, a season-high for Tech opponents.
Tech (2-3 overall, 0-1 ACC) was led by Michael Devoe’s 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Devoe’s backcourt mates were not as effective. Jose Alvarado scored seven and Bubba Parham was held scoreless.
FSU (4-0, 1-0) beat the Jackets for the 15th time in the past 17 games.
Tech made its last run after falling behind 51-35 at the 13-minute mark. Taking advantage of Hamilton resting Barnes, the Jackets reeled off 15 consecutive points, often on open-court shots created by defensive stops to close to 51-50 with 9:58 left.
Barnes came back in at that point and scored six points in a 2:04 span to help guide FSU out of trouble.