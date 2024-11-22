Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo finishes off N.C. State with 18-yard game-winning run

After Tech (6-4, 5-3 ACC) had watched the Wolfpack go on a 22-7 run to take a 29-23 lead with 90 seconds left, Philo trotted on the field to start the memorable series from his own 25. He threw a pair of completions totaling eight yards then ran for six more to gain a first down.

A 17-yard completion to running back Jamal Haynes got Tech into State territory and an 8-yarder to Haynes put the ball at the 38. Philo then scrambled to the 18 on the next play to set up his winner.

State did have a chance at stealing the victory, but Kannoah Vinesett’s 58-yard prayer of a field-goal attempt failed.

The Jackets next travel to No. 10 Georgia (8-2) on Nov. 29.

Tech had began the fourth quarter up 16-7, but on the period’s first play N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey took off on a scramble and ran in a 28-yard touchdown to get the Wolfpack within two.

The Jackets looked like they might recover and even increase that lead midway through the fourth quarter. But on a second-down play at the N.C. State 9, Philo rolled right and let rip a fastball that found its way to safety Bishop Fitzgerald in the end zone.

Height, however, helped the Jackets make another defensive stand. On third down at the NCSU 21, Height spied Bailey at the line of scrimmage and when Bailey let loose a pass, Height leapt and snagged it at the 19.

The junior returned it to the 3, and on the next offensive play, Haynes King kept an option read around right end to make the score 23-14 with 6:40 to play.

State refused to go away and, when it got the ball back after the ensuing kickoff, put together a 75-yard drive in just six plays. Bailey’s 1-yard touchdown dive made the score 23-21 only 2-1/2 minutes after King’s score and left 4:07 on the clock.

The Wolfpack then got the ball right back after a Tech punt and had 2:30 to work with as the ball rested on its own 28. They only needed less than a minute before Smothers’ heroics that would become a footnote.

Bailey finished with 147 yards passing and 83 on the ground as the Wolfpack dropped to 5-6 and 2-5 in the ACC.

In a bit of a slog of a beginning for both teams, N.C. State blinked first midway through the opening period.

On first down from its own 27, State lined up in a swinging-door type formation and ran receiver KC Concepcion in motion from left to right. Bailey, in the shotgun, pushed forward a pass to Concepcion who took his eye off the ball which went off his hands, flew back toward Bailey who reached for the ball with his left hand and punched it into the air for a blitzing E.J. Lightsey.

The Tech linebacker caught the ball in stride at the 21, broke a tackle and raced into the end zone to give Tech the early lead.

The Wolfpack responded immediately with a nine-play drive that covered 75 yards and ate up almost five minutes of clock. It was a series aided by a pass-interference call on LaMiles Brooks and capped by Bailey’s 16-yard scramble into the end zone.

Aidan Birr gave Tech the lead back with a 44-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Birr booted a 41-yarder seven minutes later making it a 13-7 score.

That’s where the score would sit going into the halftime break. Tech’s offense was held out of the end zone and averaged only 3.6 yards per game over the first two quarters while N.C. State threw two interceptions, punted twice and turned the ball over on downs once.

Birr nailed a 45-yarder with 3:55 to go in the third giving the Jackets a 16-7 lead. Tech hung dearly to that lead ahead of the final 15 minutes with N.C. State driving deep into enemy territory. That quarter turned into some of the more memorable 15 minutes in quite some time on The Flats.