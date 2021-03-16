A double shot of March Madness at Georgia Tech

A day after Georgia Tech men’s basketball team received its spot in the NCAA Tournament, the women’s team did as well. It was another high moment in a season that both teams will likely long remember and celebrate.
It’s the first time that both Yellow Jackets teams will be in the tournament in the same year since 2010 and fourth time overall. Tech is one of five ACC schools that will have teams in both tournaments, along with Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
The men’s first game will be Friday against Loyola in Indianapolis. The women will play their first-round game Sunday against Stephen F. Austin in the San Antonio, Texas, area.
“They’re on a huge roll right now,” said Kierra Fletcher, a senior on the women’s team. “We’re very excited for them and they’ve been cheering for us since we’ve been in the ACC Tournament. I think you’re going to see a lot of us all cheering back and forth with each other while we’re in March Madness.”
