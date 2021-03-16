Georgia Tech women earn NCAA berth, to face Stephen F. Austin

It’s Tech’s first tournament appearance since 2014 and 10th overall, and the first for coach Nell Fortner with the Jackets. It also adds a noteworthy sentence to the biography of Fortner, who is in her second season at Tech after returning to coaching following a seven-year run at ESPN as a commentator.

Tech is now the third team that she has led to the NCAA Tournament, following a combined three berths at Purdue and Auburn in a total of nine seasons. She was named ACC coach of the year at the end of the regular season in the media vote after leading Tech to a record of 15-8 overall. The Jackets were 12-6 in the ACC, good for third place, the highest the team has ever placed in the conference.