Georgia Tech women earn NCAA berth, to face Stephen F. Austin

Georgia Tech women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament. After their highest finish in the ACC in team history, the Yellow Jackets earned a No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Stephen F. Austin in the first round on Sunday. The field was announced Monday evening.
It’s Tech’s first tournament appearance since 2014 and 10th overall, and the first for coach Nell Fortner with the Jackets. It also adds a noteworthy sentence to the biography of Fortner, who is in her second season at Tech after returning to coaching following a seven-year run at ESPN as a commentator.
Tech is now the third team that she has led to the NCAA Tournament, following a combined three berths at Purdue and Auburn in a total of nine seasons. She was named ACC coach of the year at the end of the regular season in the media vote after leading Tech to a record of 15-8 overall. The Jackets were 12-6 in the ACC, good for third place, the highest the team has ever placed in the conference.
Stephen F. Austin, the Southland Conference champion, is 24-2 and has won its past 19 games. Notably, the Ladyjacks won at Auburn in December, although the Tigers finished 5-19.
The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.
If the Jackets advance to the second round, they’ll face the winner of No. 4 seed West Virginia and No. 13 seed Lehigh. West Virginia is 21-6, finished second in the Big 12 behind Baylor and reached the conference championship game.
The No. 1 seed in the region is South Carolina, which is 22-4 and ranked No. 6 in the AP top 25 poll.
The entire tournament will be played in and near San Antonio, Texas.