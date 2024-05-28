Georgia Tech

A closer look at what Georgia Tech faces in Athens Regional

Georgia Tech starting pitcher Logan McGuire (28) delivers a pitch during the first inning against a UGA batter on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.  Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech starting pitcher Logan McGuire (28) delivers a pitch during the first inning against a UGA batter on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.  Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
7 minutes ago

Georgia Tech returns to the NCAA Tournament this weekend when it travels to Athens to take part in the Athens Regional hosted by Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets (31-23) will open their postseason at 7 p.m. Friday against UNC Wilmington at Foley Field. Georgia hosts Army at 1 p.m. Friday.

Here’s a closer look at Tech’s possible opponents this weekend:

Georgia (39-15)

The Bulldogs put together one of the more impressive national resumes throughout the season by finishing with an RPI of 6 and in third place in the extremely tough SEC East Division. And even though UGA enters the weekend on a three-game losing streak, they previously took league series from South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama.

Playing at home with be big for the Bulldogs as well – they’re 29-5 at Foley Field.

Charlie Condon, of course, has been the star of the show. His 35 home runs are the second most in SEC history for a season and the SEC player of the year also leads the nation in slugging percentage (1.043) and total bases (219).

But Condon isn’t the only catalyst. Corey Collins has 18 homers and 52 RBIs and Slate Alford has 71 hits, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. On the mound, starter Leighton Finley is 5-1 with a 4.18 ERA and reliever Kolten Smith is 9-2 with 94 strikeouts in 61-1/3 innings.

Georgia has hit 140 home runs as a team this season, has the nation’s fifth-best on-base percentage (. 435), scores 9.3 runs per game and slugs .599. The Bulldogs, under first-year coach Wes Johnson, are looking for their first regional title since 2008.

North Carolina Wilmington (39-19)

The Seahawks of UNC Wilmington were probably an NCAA Tournament team anyway, but for good measure they won the Coastal Athletic Association tournament with a victory over Delaware and two wins over the College of Charleston. Wilmington had an RPI of 34 and earned quality wins over Wake Forest, North Carolina State (twice) and Northeastern (twice).

UNCW, which actually finished second in the CAA standings, have turned 56 double plays this season, have a team ERA of 4.50 and allow just 8.23 hits per nine innings. Junior righty RJ Sales is 10-3 with a 3.70 ERA and holding opponents to a .212 average.

The Seahawks are making their 12th regional appearance, all since 2003, but have yet to advance to a Super Regional.

Army (31-21)

From a metrics standpoint, Army will be the weakest squad in the four-team field, but no less dangerous.

The Black Knights, who only played seven games against Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 teams, made the field of 64 by winning the Patriot League tournament. They had to come out of the elimination bracket after a loss to Bucknell, turning around and beating Bucknell in a doubleheader May 13 and then topping rival Navy on May 19 and again May 20.

Army has a team ERA of 4.28 and is allowing just 8.1 hits per nine innings. Its pitching staff also has a WHIP of 1.42.

Junior right-hander Justin Lehman (2.53) and senior righty Matthew Ronnebaum (3.91) have combined to go 11-6 on the mound.

Chris Barr leads three Black Knights hitting at least .300 with a .329 average. William Parker and Derek Berg have provided the power by combining for 28 homers and 99 RBIs.

Army is making its sixth straight NCAA regional appearance (not counting the canceled 2020 season) and 12th overall.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Microsoft

Another sprawling data center campus is proposed south of Atlanta

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Atlanta’s Chase Oliver wins Libertarian nomination for president
2h ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Southern states could take hit if enhanced ACA subsidies aren’t renewed

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Decatur family on quest to run race in every county in Georgia. All 159 of them

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech sophomore Hiroshi Tai wins golf national championship
Georgia Tech makes NCAA tournament, headed to Athens Regional
Georgia Tech guard Miles Kelly to transfer
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo/Disney

Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 Jeopardy Masters
SW Georgia farm one of first in U.S. to use new blueberry harvesting tech from...
Fashion, family, and faith on display at the King Family Hat Exhibit