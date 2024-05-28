A closer look at what Georgia Tech faces in Athens Regional

Georgia (39-15)

The Bulldogs put together one of the more impressive national resumes throughout the season by finishing with an RPI of 6 and in third place in the extremely tough SEC East Division. And even though UGA enters the weekend on a three-game losing streak, they previously took league series from South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri and Alabama.

Playing at home with be big for the Bulldogs as well – they’re 29-5 at Foley Field.

Charlie Condon, of course, has been the star of the show. His 35 home runs are the second most in SEC history for a season and the SEC player of the year also leads the nation in slugging percentage (1.043) and total bases (219).

But Condon isn’t the only catalyst. Corey Collins has 18 homers and 52 RBIs and Slate Alford has 71 hits, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. On the mound, starter Leighton Finley is 5-1 with a 4.18 ERA and reliever Kolten Smith is 9-2 with 94 strikeouts in 61-1/3 innings.

Georgia has hit 140 home runs as a team this season, has the nation’s fifth-best on-base percentage (. 435), scores 9.3 runs per game and slugs .599. The Bulldogs, under first-year coach Wes Johnson, are looking for their first regional title since 2008.

North Carolina Wilmington (39-19)

The Seahawks of UNC Wilmington were probably an NCAA Tournament team anyway, but for good measure they won the Coastal Athletic Association tournament with a victory over Delaware and two wins over the College of Charleston. Wilmington had an RPI of 34 and earned quality wins over Wake Forest, North Carolina State (twice) and Northeastern (twice).

UNCW, which actually finished second in the CAA standings, have turned 56 double plays this season, have a team ERA of 4.50 and allow just 8.23 hits per nine innings. Junior righty RJ Sales is 10-3 with a 3.70 ERA and holding opponents to a .212 average.

The Seahawks are making their 12th regional appearance, all since 2003, but have yet to advance to a Super Regional.

Army (31-21)

From a metrics standpoint, Army will be the weakest squad in the four-team field, but no less dangerous.

The Black Knights, who only played seven games against Quadrant 1 or Quadrant 2 teams, made the field of 64 by winning the Patriot League tournament. They had to come out of the elimination bracket after a loss to Bucknell, turning around and beating Bucknell in a doubleheader May 13 and then topping rival Navy on May 19 and again May 20.

Army has a team ERA of 4.28 and is allowing just 8.1 hits per nine innings. Its pitching staff also has a WHIP of 1.42.

Junior right-hander Justin Lehman (2.53) and senior righty Matthew Ronnebaum (3.91) have combined to go 11-6 on the mound.

Chris Barr leads three Black Knights hitting at least .300 with a .329 average. William Parker and Derek Berg have provided the power by combining for 28 homers and 99 RBIs.

Army is making its sixth straight NCAA regional appearance (not counting the canceled 2020 season) and 12th overall.