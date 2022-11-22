Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class

Williams, 6-foot-1½ and 188 pounds, also has offers from Pittsburgh, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern. There could well be more.

“He can run, and he can throw it a mile,” Moore said. “He’s got good touch, he’s very athletic.”

First Presbyterian is a member of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, a new division of the Georgia Independent School Association. The school had previously been part of GHSA but left for GIAA prior to the start of this academic year. Because of recruiting camps and the availability of game video, Moore said the notion that not being a part of GHSA diminishes recruiting visibility is overblown. The same goes for the level of play.

“It’s been as competitive as it could possibly be,” Moore said.

The timing of the commitment, going into the final week of Key’s interim coaching stint as the Yellow Jackets prepare for No. 1 Georgia, was conspicuous. But Moore said the decision was made independent of those circumstances.

Williams has enjoyed the recruiting attention, Moore said, “but I do think he has said all along that ‘As soon as I felt like my heart felt really good about somewhere, that I just wanted to say where I am going to play,’ so maybe he can just enjoy his senior year.”

Regardless, Key has been a central part of Williams’ recruitment.

“He is a big fan of Brent Key,” Moore said. “I hope this all works out.”

Moore didn’t think, though, that his commitment would change if Key were not made the full-time coach. Tech’s academic reputation is a draw, as is the team culture.

“I really don’t think so right now,” Moore said. “He was most impressed with the chance he got to spend some time with some of the players that are there. He said, ‘They all just made me feel really at home, like I was already part of the team.’ And I think that was most impressive to him. All these guys make all these hard decisions and they want to play for a certain coach, but you and I both know none of that is set in stone nowadays.”

Williams’ commitment is the fifth for Tech since coach Geoff Collins was fired and Key was made the interim.

Beyond his ability, “he is just a really, really good kid,” Moore said. “I tell you, he is the most pleasant person in the world to talk to. They will really, really enjoy Jakhari.”