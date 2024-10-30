Georgia Tech
4-star Georgia Tech commit being pursued heavily by in-state rival Bulldogs

Four-star prospect Rasean Dinkins during a Warner Robins football practice.

Four-star prospect Rasean Dinkins during a Warner Robins football practice. (Jeff Sentell)
By Jeff Sentell
31 minutes ago

WARNER ROBINS - Rasean Dinkins committing to Georgia Tech this summer was a big win for Brent Key and his program.

The four-star safety was named an AJC All-State player after his junior year at Warner Robins. His resume and stats were reminiscent of former 5-star Caleb Downs, who now plays for Ohio State.

“He can do everything,” teammate Isaiah Gibson said. “Literally. On the field. Offense. Defense. Punt. Punt return. Kickoff return. Kickoff. Everything. I’ve seen everything from him.”

Gibson then followed that thought up with his teammate’s best asset: Ball skills.

Though Dinkins is currently committed to Tech, the in-state Georgia Bulldogs are vying to flip his pledge. When Dinkins chose Tech in June, he felt it was imperative to lock in with a program.

“I was kind of bamboozled with it being my first [official visit]” he said. “I was really shaky on the idea and I just jumped into it.”

His size — 180-185 pounds on a 5-foot-11 frame — makes him smaller than the typical Georgia safety. But the Bulldogs still showing interest, based on what Dinkins has proved he can do.

Dinkins, who visited Athens for the game against Mississippi State earlier this season, plans on taking an official visit to Georgia before the end of the season. Only two Bulldogs home games remain: Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

“I’m going to have to talk to (Georgia co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson) on that one,” he said.

Dinkins’ teammate Gibson, a five-star prospect committed to Georgia, is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 EDGE for this recruiting cycle. There have been times where observers wonder which one of those two has a bigger impact on the game.

Dinkins’ season stats support that question.

  • 41 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 tackles for loss and 4 PBUs so far
  • Return two kickoffs and one punt for scores.
  • 17 receptions for 389 yards (25.9 yards per catch) and six touchdowns. He’s also scored three rushing touchdowns

His coaches even trust him with play-calling decisions.

Warner Robins defensive coordinator LaBrandon Hudson said earlier this year: “He’s absolutely kind of like an assistant coach out there on the field for me.”

“To have a kid like Rasean Dinkins, I would say he’s the best kid I have coached so far, is truly amazing,” Hudson said. “He makes me seem like I know what I am talking about a little bit. He’s a flat-out baller. The kid is very smart. Very knowledgable. He loves the game and he understands so much about the leverage and fitting the runs.”

Georgia isn’t the only program continuing to court Dinkins. Auburn and Mississippi State are also in the mix.

“Georgia is most definitely coming the hardest,” he said.

When Georgia offered the future business management major in September, it was big. There was a lot of excitement in the room, where Hudson was in the room with him when Robinson, the main recruiter for Dinkins, offered.

“It was a very big offer to me,” he said. “It really amazed me.”

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

