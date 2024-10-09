Georgia State returns from break to host Old Dominion

Abraham injured his shoulder against Chattanooga but returned late to make a sack and force a punt. He did not play against Vanderbilt and returned against Georgia Southern to lead the team with 10 tackles. For the season he has 21 tackles, six assists, two tackles for loss and one sack.

“I never got to view the guys rally together like they did that particular week,” Abraham said. “Just seeing that was a blessing. I’ve played football for five years at the collegiate level, and I never got a chance to sit and watch guys play the game of football. It was just cool to have that perspective off the sideline.”

But coach Dell McGee would rather have the ever-active Abraham on the field than standing beside him.

“I really love Justin Abraham for who he is and the leadership he’s provided and how he holds his teammates accountable,” McGee said. “Dealing with injuries, you know it’s hard, and I hate that he is dealing with injuries. You want to play your best and do your best in your last year. Hopefully he can continue to get better week by week and get back 100%.”

Abraham is taking a serious approach to his rehab. As much as he was eager to return, he did not try to rush the process.

“I was just taking it one day at a time with that injury,” he said. “That’s something pretty serious, and I don’t play around with that stuff.”

A veteran such as Abraham will be helpful against Old Dominion, a team that Georgia State has beaten only once in five tries. Old Dominion’s record this season looks worse because of its difficult schedule, which includes losses to South Carolina (SEC), East Carolina and Virginia Tech (ACC) and then Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference opener.

The Monarchs led Coastal Carolina 17-7 last week before losing 45-37 in their best offensive performance of the season. Part of the reason for the loss is the decision to start redshirt freshman quarterback Colton Joseph, who threw for 262 yards and ran for 68 yards and a touchdown. But he also threw an interception and had a critical fumble that led to a touchdown late in the first half. It was his first start after playing sparingly in the two previous games.

“I thought he played well, but he can play better,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said.

But Joseph may not start against Georgia State, as Old Dominion is awaiting the return of Grant Wilson, who was the starter before he was injured against East Carolina.

“We’ll look at what each quarterback does well and what each quarterback doesn’t do well,” McGee said. “It’s matter of differentiating the two quarterbacks and make certain calls with certain guys in the game. Their offense doesn’t really change, just the abilities of each quarterback changes.”

On offense, Georgia State will make a more fervent attempt to establish the run game. The Panthers were held to 29 rushing yards in their game against Georgia Southern. It was the first time this season the offense has run for fewer than 150 yards.

“We’ve moved on from that game,” said Freddie Brock, who leads the team with 266 yards rushing and ran for 36 yards on 10 carries against Georgia Southern. “We’ve just got to be more physical. Get our pads low, get more yards after contact, and do what we can with it.”

McGee said, “We’ve got to be patient because of what ODU does on defense. They’re very dialed in into what they’re doing, their adjustments and their disguise elements. Got to make sure we’re exceptional in our assignments and be very simple with our plan.”

Old Dominion has three Georgians on its roster: defensive lineman Jackson Banks from Coffee High and Mississippi Gulf Coast, senior cornerback Justin McKithen from New Hampstead High and Florida Atlantic, and kicker Ethan Sanchez from North Paulding High. Sanchez kicked a field goal and helped the Monarchs score 11 points in the final 1:37 of last year’s 25-24 walk-off win over the Panthers.