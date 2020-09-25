Georgia State-Charlotte game set for Saturday is postponed

Georgia State’s game against Charlotte scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of the coronavirus.
In a news release issued Friday afternoon, Georgia State announced that the game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution” because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing.
The game was scheduled for a noon start at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte and would have been televised by ESPNU. According to both schools, it has not been determined whether the game will be rescheduled.
According to an open-records request obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, between June 4 and Sept. 21, Georgia State conducted a total of 3,117 COVID-19 tests. Of those, 2,757 were administered to athletes and 360 to athletic staff. The tests yielded 49 positive tests – 43 athletes and six athletic staff.
The issues in postponing the game were on Georgia State’s end.
The Panthers opened the season a week ago with a 34-31 loss in overtime to No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette.
Georgia State is scheduled to host East Carolina at noon Oct. 3 at Center Parc Stadium in a game also scheduled for an ESPNU telecast.
Staff writer Eric Sturgis contributed to this article.