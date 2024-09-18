Georgia State basketball to face three SEC opponents

There are three SEC opponents on Georgia State’s non-conference basketball schedule, which was released Wednesday. The Panthers will play at Mississippi State on Nov. 8, at Kentucky on Nov. 27 and at Auburn on Dec. 17.
Georgia State opens at home against South Carolina-Beaufort on Oct. 26, then hosts Ball State on Nov. 4 in the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge.
The Panthers host three in-state opponents, Toccoa Falls on Nov. 18, Kennesaw State on Dec. 6 and Mercer on Dec. 28.
Georgia State will compete in the Jacksonville Challenge on Nov. 26-27; the opponents have not been named.
GSU has a road game at Jacksonville State on Nov. 13 and a home game against Charlotte on Dec. 14.
The Sun Belt schedule begins Dec. 21 with a trip to Troy, with the conference home opener Jan. 2 against South Alabama.
Georgia State is in its third season under coach Jonas Hayes. The Panthers finished 14-17 in 2023-24.
About the Author
Credit: AP