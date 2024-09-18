Sports

Georgia State basketball to face three SEC opponents

Georgia State Panthers coach Jonas Hayes reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles in a NCAA men’s basketball game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 64-60. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State Panthers coach Jonas Hayes reacts on the sideline during their game against the Georgia Southern Eagles in a NCAA men’s basketball game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Thursday, February 2, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 64-60. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

There are three SEC opponents on Georgia State’s non-conference basketball schedule, which was released Wednesday. The Panthers will play at Mississippi State on Nov. 8, at Kentucky on Nov. 27 and at Auburn on Dec. 17.

Georgia State opens at home against South Carolina-Beaufort on Oct. 26, then hosts Ball State on Nov. 4 in the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge.

The Panthers host three in-state opponents, Toccoa Falls on Nov. 18, Kennesaw State on Dec. 6 and Mercer on Dec. 28.

Georgia State will compete in the Jacksonville Challenge on Nov. 26-27; the opponents have not been named.

GSU has a road game at Jacksonville State on Nov. 13 and a home game against Charlotte on Dec. 14.

The Sun Belt schedule begins Dec. 21 with a trip to Troy, with the conference home opener Jan. 2 against South Alabama.

Georgia State is in its third season under coach Jonas Hayes. The Panthers finished 14-17 in 2023-24.

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Top-ranked Georgia seeks 3-0 start in SEC opener at Kentucky, which aims for improved...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs embrace challenge of coming 8-game SEC ‘gantlet’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia visits Kentucky, looking to win SEC opener while Wildcats seek all-around...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: After a close call in Kentucky, what should we make of Georgia?
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Atlanta TV sports listings
Complete coverage of Falcons’ win over Eagles
Disney, DirecTV settle dispute just in time for college football
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/AJC

See where Hartsfield-Jackson ranks in latest JD Power satisfaction survey
OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia’s abortion law left these women in shambles
AG’s office drops money-laundering charges in Atlanta police training center case