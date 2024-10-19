The Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Texas Longhorns in a Week 8 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Texas is 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia is 5-1 and ranked No. 5. This will be the first time these two schools meet as conference foes.

Georgia vs. Texas kickoff time, TV, streaming info

The Georgia football-Texas game is set for a 7:37 p.m. EST kickoff and will be broadcast on SEC Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will broadcast the game.