The Georgia Bulldogs football team takes on the Texas Longhorns in a Week 8 college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.
Texas is 6-0 and the No. 1 team in the country. Georgia is 5-1 and ranked No. 5. This will be the first time these two schools meet as conference foes.
Georgia vs. Texas kickoff time, TV, streaming info
The Georgia football-Texas game is set for a 7:37 p.m. EST kickoff and will be broadcast on SEC Network. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Laura Rutledge will broadcast the game.
The game will be available online via the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game.
Texas vs. Georgia odds, spread
Georgia football is a 5-point underdog against Texas. Georgia is 1-5 on the season against the spread. The over/under is 57.5. This is the first time Georgia has been an underdog since 2021.
