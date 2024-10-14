Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia football vs. Texas odds, spread: Bulldogs underdog for first time since 2021

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart argues a call with an official during the second half against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Al. Alabama won 41-34. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

In a highly anticipated matchup, the Georgia football team will be in a unique position against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

For the first time since the 2021 season opener, Georgia football will be an underdog in a game.

The Bulldogs lost their No. 1 ranking after losing to Alabama on Sept. 28 and currently are ranked No. 5 in the AP Top 25. Texas remains undefeated this season and boasts the No. 1 ranking.

Texas vs. Georgia odds, spread

As of Monday afternoon, Georgia is a 3.5-point underdog against Texas. The over/under for the game currently is at 56.

The last time Georgia football was an underdog was the 2021 game against Clemson, who was was the 2.5-point favorite. The Bulldogs beat Clemson 10-3.

ExploreSEC commissioner: Georgia’s Kirby Smart should’ve been flagged for shove

Georgia football’s record against the spread in 2024

Georgia, with a 5-1 overall record, is 1-5 against the spread this season, with the season opener against Clemson being the only time Georgia covered.

Texas has not lost a game this season and is the SEC’s only undefeated team. Texas has won every game this season by double digits, including a 34-3 drubbing of Oklahoma.

Georgia and Texas have a common opponent in Mississippi State. Texas beat the Bulldogs at home 35-13, while Georgia won 41-31 on Saturday.

Still, even facing a talented Texas, Georgia isn’t taking on the role of underdog.

“I don’t think we’re really worried too much about outside expectations,” Georgia safety Dan Jackson said. “I don’t personally believe that we’re ever an underdog, but that’s kind of how I’ve been seeing (it) throughout my career. I’m not worried about the guys we have in our room one bit, so.”

The last time Georgia played the No. 1 team in the AP poll, the Bulldogs came away with a win in the 2022 College Football Playoff Championship game. The last time Georgia played the No. 1 team in the AP poll during the regular season was against Florida in 2009. Georgia lost that game 41-17.

“I want to see them play their best game against Texas,” coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, simply stated, we have not played our best game. We have not put a complete game together, and that’s what every coach’s goal is. Right? To play your best game moving forward. That’s what’s going to be needed to go on the road at Texas and play. We got to play better, and that’s the only goal I’m thinking about right now, how we play this week.”

Georgia kicks off at Texas at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

