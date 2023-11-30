What Nick Saban said ahead of SEC Championship game vs. Georgia

On Georgia:

“I’d like to congratulate Kirby and the Georgia team for going through an undefeated season and winning the East. They certainly had a fantastic season and they’ve proven to be one of the best football teams in the country, so this is a challenge for us to be able to compete in the SEC Championship game against such a quality team.

“Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very, very good team. Probably the best team we’ve played all year. I think the challenge for you as a player is you have to be ready to play and assume the guy you’re playing against is the best player you’ve played against all year. I think if you take that approach, and channel your energy and enthusiasm into execution on the field, that will give you the best chance to be successful.”

On what he wants the College Football Playoff committee to see in his team Saturday:

“We’re not really worried about the committee. I’m not concerned about any of those things. We’ve got a big challenge here in terms of trying to play the best football we can play and prepare our team to play the best they can play. I want our team to focus on the game because that’s what we can control. We really can’t control anything externally, but we can try to control how we play. I think that’s the most important thing for us to be focused on right now.”

On receiver Jermaine Burton, a Georgia transfer, who’s had consecutive 100-yard receiving performances:

“He’s been a big part of the offense all year long, and he’s played well all year long. ... When he’s had his opportunities, he’s certainly taken advantage of them. We’re happy to see that. I think he’s an outstanding player and we want him to go in and stay focused on what he needs to do to do his job well in this game. He’s been a great contributor to our offense and he can make explosive plays. Hopefully we’ll get some opportunities for him to do that in this game.”

On what’s changed most about his team since losing to Texas at home in early September:

“I think the team has improved dramatically in terms of transformation of confidence, playing together, good leadership. But if you had to say, ‘Where did we improve the most?’ I would say it’s probably offensively. The transformation of Jalen Milroe at quarterback, to be productive, has been huge in terms of elevating the confidence of the entire offensive team. The improvement in the offensive line has helped us have a better balance in the game. The receivers have all played better. So if there was a specific area, I’d say that would be (it). But I think the team as a whole has also improved because of their confidence, playing with more confidence.”

On the possibility of the SEC missing the CFP:

“I think the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. And I think they’re one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we’d be one of the best four teams in the country. Because teams do — there’s a transformation that goes through the season. So how are you playing now? Where is your team now? How good are you now? I think all those things come into play. I think it would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn’t an SEC representation in the final four, I do believe that.”

On Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin telling a story about how he defeated Smart in a tug-of-war while the two were Alabama coordinators:

“I do not (remember that), but my money would’ve been on Kirby.”