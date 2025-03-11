Georgia News
Georgia News

Welcome Texas and Oklahoma! The bigger SEC men's basketball tourney is ready for Music City show

The Southeastern Conference brings the expanded version of its men’s tournament with Texas and Oklahoma coming to Music City for the first time where a neutral court could look a bit like a steel-cage match after the league’s meat-grinder of a regular season
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates with teammates and head coach Nate Oats after making a game-wining shot against Auburn in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates with teammates and head coach Nate Oats after making a game-wining shot against Auburn in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
By TERESA M. WALKER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference brings its expanded men's tournament to Nashville, with Texas and Oklahoma visiting Music City for the first time as league member and even a neutral court can look like a cage match after the meat-grinder of a regular season.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes certainly wants the Volunteer faithful to make the short drive and paint Bridgestone Arena orange and white.

Hey, it's March! Any advantage helps, and his Vols lost three road games by a combined five points including a 2-point loss in January at then-No. 1 Auburn.

With six of the SEC's seven ranked teams inside the top 15, the league has never been stronger. An unprecedented 13 members are hoping to grab NCAA Tournament berths and two likely No. 1 seeds as well.

The SEC's 16 teams will play 15 games over five days starting Wednesday with No. 9 seed Arkansas and coach John Calipari kicking it off against 16th-seeded South Carolina. Regular season champion and No. 3 Auburn is looking to repeat as the tournament champ, though No. 5 Alabama won the 2023 title and Tennessee took the trophy home in 2022.

Barnes makes clear he wants to see his fourth-seeded Vols win after being one-and-done last year.

“Right now, there's a lot of teams fighting for their lives to try and get to the NCAA Tournament," Barnes said. "We're fighting to get better, and that's what's on our agenda that we have got to continue to grow. And otherwise, right now, we've got two games left if we don't get better. And so right now it's up to us as a program to see how long of a run in terms of games that we want to make here.”

Breathe easy

Auburn (27-4) won't play until Friday along with Tennessee, No. 2 seed Florida and third-seeded Alabama. Auburn likely needs to repeat to be atop the No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament after the Tigers' overtime home loss to Alabama to wrap up the regular season. That's just fine with coach Bruce Pearl.

“Winning championships are things you’re going to celebrate your whole life,” Pearl said. “That’s never going to get taken away from you. We’re in postseason now, and postseason is all about step-up.”

Star big man Johni Broome agrees with his coach.

"We’re going to Nashville to win a tournament championship,” Broome said.

Florida also may have a grip on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alabama can make its own argument by beating second-seeded Florida in the semifinals.

Welcome to Nashville!

The SEC's newcomers get to see the party just steps from Nashville's honky-tonk district. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington went from taking James Madison to the NCAA Tournament to the verge of ending the Commodores' NCAA drought for a program that last went dancing in 2017.

Calipari has been here many times but faces far different expectations in his first season at Arkansas. He's trying to get the Razorbacks back to the NCAAs after missing out last year. Mark Pope, his replacement at No. 15 Kentucky (21-10), earned a first-round bye and the sixth seed though expectations of a 32nd tournament title likely are tempered this time around for Wildcats' fans.

Injury watch

The pressure on Pope for another tournament title is eased by the season-ending injury to guard Jaxson Robinson. He had surgery to fix a wrist injury, costing Kentucky one of its top scorers (13 points a game). Guard Kerr Kriisa has been out since early December. But 6-foot-11 forward Andrew Carr played a season-high 34 minutes in a win at Missouri.

Texas have guard Chendall Weaver back after missing 13 games with an injured hip. He played nearly five minutes in a regular season-ending loss to Oklahoma, but he is a key defender and rebounder.

Todd Golden expects to have backup forward Sam Alexis back after missing the last seven games with a sprained left ankle. Mississippi’s Matthew Murrell, banged up all season, will have a couple days of rest that coach Chris Beard said should benefit him before the Rebels' opener Thursday.

Bubble watch

Arkansas has a chance to improve its tournament security against South Carolina, which went 2-16 in league play. Oklahoma can breathe a little easier by beating Georgia on Wednesday night, and Texas likely needs more than one win to play its way into a NCAA Tournament slot.

LSU (14-17) and South Carolina (12-19) are the SEC's only teams under .500 for the season. Their best hope of playing in the NCAA Tournament? Win five games in five days in this event's first time around with a true double-bye giving the top four seeds two extra days off.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Auburn forward Johni Broome (4) and head coach Bruce Pearl walk off the court after losing to Alabama in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Alabama guard Labaron Philon reacts to fans after they defeated Auburn in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Auburn forward Johni Broome dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tennessee seniors guard Jahmai Mashack (15), guard Jordan Gainey (11), Igor Milicic Jr. and guard Zakai Zeigler (5) watch play in the final seconds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tennessee head coach Rick Barness yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Florida head coach Todd Golden congratulates Florida guards Walter Clayton Jr., center, and Will Richard (5) near the end of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Mississippi players celebrate a win over Tennessee following an NCAA college basketball game in Oxford, Miss., Wednesday, Mar. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis yells instructions to the team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Credit: AP

First and last spots in March Madness riding on outcome of conference tournaments

On a roll, Georgia basketball wants NCAA resume boost in last home game

UGA will return to the venue where it kick-started a final push that the team hopes will be enough to make the NCAA Tournament

Georgia basketball dominates second half in regular-season finale win over Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs finished the regular season on a four-game win streak, the longest in the SEC. UGA also notched the sixth 20-win season in program history.

The Latest

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in Durham, N.C., Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Credit: AP

Duke's Cooper Flagg, Louisville's Pat Kelsey headline list of AP all-ACC award winners

25m ago

Auburn star Johni Broome and coach Bruce Pearl garner top spots in the AP's All-SEC awards

1h ago

The NBA's Southeast Division is struggling. There's still hope for the Hawks, Magic and Heat

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.