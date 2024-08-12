Watch former UGA QB Stetson Bennett lead clutch NFL preseason comeback

Bennett threw two first-half interceptions on his way to a four INT game

He then rallied past the adversity to author a 13-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass to Georgia native Miller Forristall with four seconds left to play. The sidearm throw came on fourth down.

The extra point forged the 13-12 victory.

“That was the guy we saw in college,” one of the members of the broadcast team said while recapping the instant replay of Bennett’s big throw.

It was the sort of back-and-forth action that Georgia football fans grew accustomed to seeing as Bennett led the Bulldogs to two national titles during his time in Athens.

Before the final act, the day looked to be over for Bennett after he threw what was initially believed to be his fifth interception on a play right before the two-minute warning, but that pick was negated by a holding call.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was not with the team during the regular season last fall as he took some time away from the game to address his mental health.