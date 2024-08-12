Georgia Bulldogs

Watch former UGA QB Stetson Bennett lead clutch NFL preseason comeback

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett warms up during the NFL football team's organized activities Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

By Jeff Sentell
0 minutes ago

The box score wasn’t pretty, but the final big play was a shining moment during former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s first NFL preseason game of 2024 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Bennett completed 24 of his 30 passes for 224 yards. He got the start for the Rams and eventually led his team to a back-and-forth 13-12 win.

But those watching will likely remember two things:

  • Bennett threw two first-half interceptions on his way to a four INT game
  • He then rallied past the adversity to author a 13-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a six-yard touchdown pass to Georgia native Miller Forristall with four seconds left to play. The sidearm throw came on fourth down.
ExploreEx-Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett confirms he missed NFL season to focus on mental health

The extra point forged the 13-12 victory.

“That was the guy we saw in college,” one of the members of the broadcast team said while recapping the instant replay of Bennett’s big throw.

It was the sort of back-and-forth action that Georgia football fans grew accustomed to seeing as Bennett led the Bulldogs to two national titles during his time in Athens.

Before the final act, the day looked to be over for Bennett after he threw what was initially believed to be his fifth interception on a play right before the two-minute warning, but that pick was negated by a holding call.

The Rams selected Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he was not with the team during the regular season last fall as he took some time away from the game to address his mental health.

About the Author

Follow Jeff Sentell on facebookFollow Jeff Sentell on twitter

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

