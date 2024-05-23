Ex-Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett confirms he missed NFL season to focus on mental health

Bennett spoke for the first time since he was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list last September.

“It’s been cool to get back,” Bennett said, adding, “Great to get back to football. It’s what I love and so it’s been pretty sweet.”

Neither Bennett nor Rams coach Sean McVay had previously elaborated on what led the franchise to make the move in 2023.

“Thank goodness that [general manager] Les [Snead] and coach [Sean] McVay and everybody involved allowed me to do that,” Bennett said.

The Rams picked Bennett in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft after he led the Bulldogs to two consecutive national championships.

The Rams added veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as starter Matthew Stafford’s designated backup ahead of the 2024 season.

When asked if he expected to be back with the Rams this season, Bennett said, “Yeah.”

Less than a week ago, Snead said Bennett had been “exhausted” after his career at Georgia.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him,” Snead said. “I think he took advantage of that year away from the game.”

“You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing (national championship), and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ "

Georgia then went 15-0 and won another national championship as Bennett was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed,” Snead said. “And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit.”

Bennett entered training camp last season looking to win the back-up job behind Stafford. Bennett finished 32-of-62 passing for 347 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions over the course of three exhibition games and initially earned a spot on the 53-man roster.