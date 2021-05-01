Wait finally ends in 2nd round for Georgia OLB Azeez Ojulari

But a new NCAA rule that preserved eligibility for those playing fewer that four games and a late-season injury to starter D’Andre Walker allowed the Bulldogs to press Ojulari into service. And Ojulari was impressive in only three games of work, recording four tackles, including three solo stops and a QB pressure against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

As a redshirt freshman, Ojulari became a starter. He emerged at first as a pass-rush specialist, but he quickly grew into an every-down contributor. At the Bulldogs’ postseason gala, he was named the most improved player on defense and also won the team’s strength-and-conditioning award.

All that hard work manifested itself this past season as Ojulari took his game to another level this past season. In addition to leading the outside linebackers with 22 tackles, he piled up 8.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in just 10 games.

That was the most sacks in a single season by a Georgia players since Jarvis Jones recorded a record 14.5 in 14 games in 2012. Ojulari led the Bulldogs his last two seasons with 14 overall.

“Azeez is a lead-by-example guy,” said Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who is also Ojulari’s position coach. “He does exactly what you ask him to do. And I think he’s become more refined each year. You talk about player improvement from where he’s come from when he first got here to what he’s become, his ceiling is really high.”

The Giants agree.

AZEEZ OJULARI