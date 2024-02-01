Vote: What do you think of beer sales at Sanford Stadium?

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks reported on Wednesday that beer sales will begin at football games Sanford Stadium next season. The offering came at the very end of his athletic director’s report to the Athletic Association’s board of director’s meeting.

The SEC approved alcohol sales for its membership in 2019. Georgia is the last of the 14 SEC schools to introduce beer sales at their football games, following Auburn, which approved it earlier this year.

Georgia currently sells 16-ounce domestic beers for $8 and imported for $9 at basketball games Stegeman Coliseum. UGA introduced limited sports-venue alcohol sales three years ago. They have supplied alcohol in special-access donor areas for years.