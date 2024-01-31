Georgia will sell beer at Sanford Stadium games next season

Brooks then ran through protocols in place at the other venues. They will shut down sales at the end of the third quarter. There will be a maximum of two purchases per individual, and all servers will be properly trained.

Georgia is the last of the 14 SEC schools to introduce beer sales at their football games, following Auburn, which approved it earlier this year.

“It’s not something you want to rush into,” Brooks said. “We were able to learn a lot of lessons from our peers as far as best practices, so we feel ready and prepared.”

Questioned by reporters after the meeting, Brooks was not ready to provide many details, such as price and size. He did say that alcohol sales would be limited to beer and seltzers only.

“It’s going to be reasonable,” Brooks said about price. “But, at the same time, we always talk about concession sales being family friendly and trying to take care of a family of four or five coming to a game. This is not something where I think making it cheap is something that’s important. This is a luxury item, not a necessity item, so it’s not going to be something we value-price. But it will be fair and in line with most of our peers.”

Georgia currently sells 16-ounce domestic beers for $8 and imported for $9 at Stegeman Coliseum. UGA introduced limited sports-venue alcohol sales three years ago. They have supplied alcohol in special-access donor areas for years.

The SEC approved alcohol sales for its membership in 2019.