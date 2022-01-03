Vince Dooley plans to be there if Georgia wins title

“What’s even worse,” Dooley said, “is after 58 years, I’d promised Barbara I was finally going to take her to the Orange Bowl. Now I’ve got to figure out another way to do it. We just didn’t go.”

For now, the plan is to go Indianapolis. Dooley said he will have long cleared protocols by the time Georgia’s secondary group makes the trip on Saturday. The team is traveling separately on Friday.

“Oh, yeah, I’ve been invited to go,” said Dooley, who led the Bulldogs to the national title in 1980 and won 201 games over 25 seasons. “Unless something unusual happens, which can happen, I plan to go.”

Dooley is still rehabbing from a broken hip suffered early last October but reports that he’s getting around “much, much better” now.

Bowers ‘is fine’

Coach Kirby Smart put a scare in the Bulldog Nation last weekend when he mentioned that they pulled out Brock Bowers during the Orange Bowl due to a shoulder injury. Asked about it again on Monday, he assured that the record-breaking freshman tight end is “fine,” and the training staff was just using caution.

“He’s good. He was good in the game,” Smart said. “That same shoulder has bothered him all year, to be honest. It’s not like it’s something new that just came up. It bothers him from time to time at practice.”

Smart said Bowers’ is suffering from a chronic shoulder issue that may or may not need more surgical attention in the offseason.

“It happens to a lot of our players; I had it when I played,” Smart said. “It’s something you have to just deal with. … But he’s a football player. It’s not going to go away in season. A lot of our guys are dealing with that.”

Junior linebacker Nakobe Dean is among several Bulldogs who underwent offseason shoulder procedures last winter. Dean won the Butkus Award this season.

Bama the ‘Bogeyman’

One of the funniest moments of Monday’s round of six CFP video interviews was Smart’s response to a report whether Alabama had taken on a “bogeyman” persona for Georgia. The reporter pronounced it like a bogey in golf, as opposed to “boogie man,” as it’s used in typical Southern parlance.

“First off, what is the bogeyman? What did you reference it as?” Smart asked in reply.

“Bogeyman,” she reiterated, “to Georgia football”

“Well, I don’t know exactly what that is, so it’s hard for me to answer that question, other than they’ve also been a problem and a thorn for any team they’ve played besides ours,” Smart said with a smile. “We have that in common with a lot of teams they’ve played.”

Bogeyman and boogeyman are both accepted uses, according to quora.com, and they refer to the same thing: “a mythical malevolent creature that has no specific form and appearance, but is simply an embodiment of fear and terror.”