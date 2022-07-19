Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for his team to improve amid high stakes

“We’re not fighting to win an SEC game, we’re fighting to become a dominant force within the conference,” Lea said at SEC Media Days. “Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it’s not going to be a huge celebration. We’re going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we’re going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that’s what winning programs do.”

Since arriving in Nashville, Lea has helped the team show slight improvement. He boosted a previously 0-9 team to a 2-10 record with wins over Colorado State and Connecticut in his first season.