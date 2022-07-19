Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for his team to improve amid high stakes

The last time the Vanderbilt Commodores beat an SEC team was Oct. 19, 2019. Although 1,004 days have separated the team from that 21-14 win over Missouri, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday that he and his team look to turn things around.
“We’re not fighting to win an SEC game, we’re fighting to become a dominant force within the conference,” Lea said at SEC Media Days. “Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it’s not going to be a huge celebration. We’re going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we’re going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that’s what winning programs do.”
Since arriving in Nashville, Lea has helped the team show slight improvement. He boosted a previously 0-9 team to a 2-10 record with wins over Colorado State and Connecticut in his first season.
Going into his second season as head coach, Lea understands the task at hand that comes with playing in the nation’s best conference.
“I think as a competitor, you want to do this at the highest level,” Lea said. “The SEC is the highest level. So, what that means is your systems are stressed and strained in every way imaginable. It’s, like, part of the fun and the joy in doing it.”
Vanderbilt’s quest to get their first SEC win in almost three years will be challenging in the 2022 season. The Commodore’s first two SEC road trips will be against Alabama and defending national champion Georgia. However, the players feel something will be different about this coming season.
“We had a hard time last year,” said quarterback Mike Wright, a Fayetteville native. “It’s no secret. But I think there’s a level of determination, there’s a different attitude, different mentality, in our organization and our football team. We’re excited. We’re ready to go.”
About the Author