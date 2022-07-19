BreakingNews
BREAKING: More sham Georgia GOP electors face potential charges in Fulton probe
ajc logo
X

Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea looks for his team to improve amid high stakes

Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright holds his press conference at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright holds his press conference at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

The last time the Vanderbilt Commodores beat an SEC team was Oct. 19, 2019. Although 1,004 days have separated the team from that 21-14 win over Missouri, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday that he and his team look to turn things around.

“We’re not fighting to win an SEC game, we’re fighting to become a dominant force within the conference,” Lea said at SEC Media Days. “Obviously winning in the SEC requires winning that first game. But when that happens, it’s not going to be a huge celebration. We’re going to celebrate everything at a high level, but we’re going to shift focus quickly to the next opponent because that’s what winning programs do.”

Since arriving in Nashville, Lea has helped the team show slight improvement. He boosted a previously 0-9 team to a 2-10 record with wins over Colorado State and Connecticut in his first season.

Going into his second season as head coach, Lea understands the task at hand that comes with playing in the nation’s best conference.

“I think as a competitor, you want to do this at the highest level,” Lea said. “The SEC is the highest level. So, what that means is your systems are stressed and strained in every way imaginable. It’s, like, part of the fun and the joy in doing it.”

Vanderbilt’s quest to get their first SEC win in almost three years will be challenging in the 2022 season. The Commodore’s first two SEC road trips will be against Alabama and defending national champion Georgia. However, the players feel something will be different about this coming season.

“We had a hard time last year,” said quarterback Mike Wright, a Fayetteville native. “It’s no secret. But I think there’s a level of determination, there’s a different attitude, different mentality, in our organization and our football team. We’re excited. We’re ready to go.”

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Tech sets team record with six players drafted in first 10 rounds9h ago
Falcons nose tackle Eddie Goldman to retire
1h ago
Alabama’s Bryce Young: Loss to Georgia for championship adds ‘fuel to the fire’
3h ago
Falcons sign Desmond Ridder; all rookies on board
2h ago
Falcons sign Desmond Ridder; all rookies on board
2h ago
The Latest
Mike Leach on tough Mississippi State schedule, which includes Georgia
1h ago
Nick Saban: Alabama players leading nation in NIL deals
2h ago
SEC Media Days: ‘Our players made over $3 million in name, image and likeness’
2h ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top