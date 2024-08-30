Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia v. Clemson predictions, expert picks, odds for Atlanta season opener

The Bulldogs opened as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in the week 1 matchup.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) talks with teammates as he prepares for their game against UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) talks with teammates as he prepares for their game against UAB at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
48 minutes ago

In a highly anticipated week 1 SEC football matchup, the Georgia Bulldogs open their season against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The last two meetings between the football programs — 2021 and 2014 — went in favor of Georgia

The game is set for noon Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.

ExploreWhat former Bulldogs expect out of UGA football in 2024: ‘My money is always on Georgia’

Below are the odds and predictions.

UGA vs. Clemson odds, spread

Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite and is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 48.5.

Georgia vs. Clemson predictions, picks

  • Michael Cunningham of the AJC picks Georgia to win.
  • The DawgNation staff all picked Georgia to cover the points (12.5).
  • Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald picked Georgia to win 31-14.
  • Dean Legge of DawgPost picks Georgia to win 31-14.
  • Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 picks Georgia to win 30-17. Also from 247, Kipp Adams picks Georgia to win 31-17 and Ben Wolk picks Georgia to win 34-17.
  • Fox Sports’s data-operated prediction creator has Georgia winning 36-16
  • Austin Mock of The Athletic picks Clemson to cover the points but did not provide a game winner. Three other New York Times employees picked Georgia.
  • Chris Hummer of 247 Sports picked Georgia to win 27-20, while Brad Crawford (also of 247 Sports) picked Georgia to win 31-10.
  • Of the eight CBS Sports staff picks, two picked Clemson to cover the points but all eight picked Georgia as the outright winner.

Georgia-Clemson historical record

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 43-18-4 over the Tigers.

After the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game, Georgia and Clemson have a home-and-home scheduled for 2029 and 2030.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart talk Clemson-Georgia matchup in Aflac Kickoff game
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Georgia might lose a game. It will also win another title1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chad Bishop

FSU vs. Georgia Tech predictions, expert picks, odds and spread
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 1 Georgia opens season against No. 14 Clemson, a team that was once a fixture on the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Todd Kirkland

The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Bulldogs football players of the 2010s
Divergent paths for Georgia, Clemson since 2021 ‘kickoff game’
The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Bulldogs football players from 2000-09
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County