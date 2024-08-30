In a highly anticipated week 1 SEC football matchup, the Georgia Bulldogs open their season against the Clemson Tigers in Atlanta.
The Bulldogs are the favorite in the Aflac Kickoff Game. The last two meetings between the football programs — 2021 and 2014 — went in favor of Georgia
The game is set for noon Saturday and will be broadcast on ABC.
Below are the odds and predictions.
UGA vs. Clemson odds, spread
Georgia opened as a 13.5-point favorite and is a 12.5-point favorite as of Friday morning, according to Vegas Insider. The over/under is 48.5.
Georgia vs. Clemson predictions, picks
- Michael Cunningham of the AJC picks Georgia to win.
- The DawgNation staff all picked Georgia to cover the points (12.5).
- Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald picked Georgia to win 31-14.
- Dean Legge of DawgPost picks Georgia to win 31-14.
- Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 picks Georgia to win 30-17. Also from 247, Kipp Adams picks Georgia to win 31-17 and Ben Wolk picks Georgia to win 34-17.
- Fox Sports’s data-operated prediction creator has Georgia winning 36-16
- Austin Mock of The Athletic picks Clemson to cover the points but did not provide a game winner. Three other New York Times employees picked Georgia.
- Chris Hummer of 247 Sports picked Georgia to win 27-20, while Brad Crawford (also of 247 Sports) picked Georgia to win 31-10.
- Of the eight CBS Sports staff picks, two picked Clemson to cover the points but all eight picked Georgia as the outright winner.
Georgia-Clemson historical record
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 43-18-4 over the Tigers.
After the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game, Georgia and Clemson have a home-and-home scheduled for 2029 and 2030.
