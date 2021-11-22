UGA SEC Championship quiz

On Saturday, December 4th, the Georgia Bulldogs will look to continue their perfect season in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz stadium. Georgia, under coach Kirby Smart returns to the championship game for the fourth time in the past five years. The lone time they did not was last season when the Florida Gators represented the SEC East division. Georgia is led this season by QB Stetson Bennett and a defense that is near the top in the nation in most statistical categories. After beating Clemson in Charlotte in the season opener, the Bulldogs stormed their way through the East division going undefeated for the first time in nearly 30 years.