“So excited about the work we’ve had and looking forward to progress we make into (preseason) camp and into the next season.”

The next time Georgia steps inside Sanford Stadium with fans in the stands, it will do so for the season-opening game against Marshall on Aug. 30.

While there is still a long way to go between now and the first game of the 2025 season, Smart knows more about his team following the conclusion of spring practice.

The offense got off to a slow start Saturday, scoring just one touchdown in the opening 30 minutes of action. But things picked up as the day progressed, as Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi each threw two touchdown passes.

The quarterback battle figures to garner the most attention heading into preseason camp, even as Stockton has a noticeable edge at the moment.

But it isn’t the only open position battle or competition worth following.

Below is our look at where things stand on the depth chart coming out of spring practice.

Georgia football depth chart, projected starters

Quarterback:

-Gunner Stockton (Jr.)

-Ryan Puglisi (RFr.)

-Colter Ginn (RFr.)

-Ryan Montgomery (Fr.) AND Hezekiah Millender (Fr.)

Analysis: Stockton has maintained a healthy edge throughout the offseason, and nothing we saw on G-Day shifted our opinion. He got better as the day unfolded, and he throws an impressive deep ball. The key for Stockton will be working the middle of the field and avoiding hits when he has the football.

Puglisi got a lot of valuable snaps on Saturday, attempting 49 passes. He was more streaky than Stockton, but in working with the first-team offense, he did go 3-for-3 for 52 yards. Puglisi very much looked like a promising young player, but one who still has some improving to do.

Montgomery is still recovering from a knee injury and did not practice this spring. Ginn, a walk-on, led a touchdown drive in his first reps of the afternoon. Based on G-Day, he seems to be ahead of both 2025 signees at quarterback.

Running back:

-Nate Frazier (Soph.)

-Branson Robinson (Jr.), Roderick Robinson (Soph.), Chauncey Bowens (RFr.) AND Bo Walker (Fr.)

-Dwight Phillips Jr. (Soph.) AND Micah Bell (Soph.)

Analysis: Nate Frazier is Georgia’s clear No. 1 running back. He got limited work Saturday but did score the first touchdown of the afternoon.

Behind Frazier, Georgia has a glut of options. Both Robinsons sat out G-Day as they recovered from injuries. That has been a consistent theme throughout their respective careers.

Walker is one of the biggest winners of spring practice, looking like a running back who could contribute immediately. He added a 30-yard rush on G-Day. Bowens helped himself as well with a strong G-Day performance.

Frazier won’t be asked to do everything for Georgia, so it’s vital that someone else emerges as a reliable option at the position once the season starts.

Wide receiver:

X:

-Noah Thomas (Sr.) AND Colbie Young (Sr.)

-CJ Wiley (Fr.) AND Thomas Blackshear (Fr.)

Z:

-Dillon Bell (Sr.)

-London Humphreys (Jr.)

-Cole Speer (Jr.), Tyler J. Williams (Fr.) AND Jeremy Bell (RFr.)

Slot:

-Zachariah Branch (Jr.)

-Sacovie White (RFr.) AND Talyn Taylor (Fr.)

-Landon Roldan (Fr.)

Analysis: This group had a great G-Day, with multiple wide receivers impressing.

Thomas and Young started together on the first play of the game, giving the Bulldogs a mammoth offensive unit when paired with tight ends Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie. Young caught a touchdown, while Thomas was targeted early before leaving the game with an AC sprain.

Dillon Bell and Humphreys both delivered strong performances for Georgia. Their ability to play all over the offense will help greatly come the fall. Humphreys had two touchdowns catches, while Bell added a 13-yard run to go with his 78 receiving yards.

Branch showed off his explosive playmaking, hauling in a 36-yard catch to set up the first score of the day. White ended the day strong, hauling in a touchdown pass from Stockton over Ellis Robinson.

Taylor and Speer did each have a drop and that will be something Georgia has to improve upon moving forward. The Bulldogs led the country in that category last season.

But if drops aren’t an issue, this group should greatly help whoever steps in at quarterback.

Tight end:

-Oscar Delp (Sr.) AND Lawson Luckie (Jr.)

-Jaden Reddell (RFr.)

-Colton Heinrich (RFr.), Elyiss Williams (Fr.) AND Ethan Barbour (Fr.)

Analysis: Delp and Luckie both started on G-Day. Luckie had an impressive 26-yard gain to pick up an early third down, while Delp is one of the key voices on the team.

Keep an eye on Reddell, who had a strong spring. He caught his only target Saturday and looks to have a role in the offense.

Georgia worked to get Williams and Barbour involved Saturday, as the two combined for 12 targets. But that only turned into four receptions for 33 yards. Williams in particular had a tough day, as he dropped a touchdown pass and was flagged for a holding penalty. But that effort is not indicative of his spring or his potential.

Offensive line:

Left tackle:

-Monroe Freeling (Jr.),

-Bo Hughley (Soph.), Jah Jackson (Soph.)

-Marcus Harrison (R-Fr.)

-Dennis Uzochukwu (Fr.)

Left guard:

-Micah Morris (Sr.)

-Jamal Meriweather (Soph.)

-Mason Short (Fr.) AND Dontrell Glover (Fr.)

Center:

-Drew Bobo (Jr.)

-Malachi Toliver (RFr.)

-Cortez Smith (Fr.)

Right guard:

-Daniel Calhoun (RFr.) AND Michael Uini (RFr.)

-Juan Gaston (Fr.)

-Short AND Glover

Right tackle:

-Earnest Greene (Jr.)

-Hughley

-Nyier Daniels (RFr.)

Analysis: Georgia’s starting offensive line Saturday had Hughley at left tackle, Morris at left guard, Bobo at center, Uini at right guard and Greene at right tackle.

Monroe Freeling missed all of spring practice as he recovered from labrum surgery. That Greene repped at right tackle was telling, as opposed to putting him at left tackle where he has started for the past two seasons.

Uini bumped his way into the starting lineup because of Calhoun suffering a foot injury. The right guard position is very much undecided, given how many reps Calhoun missed this spring.

Hughley appears to be ahead of Jackson, Harrison and Daniels to give Georgia a third offensive tackle.

Gaston drew strong reviews this spring. He’ll have to continue to reshape his body if he’s to help Georgia on the offensive line this fall.