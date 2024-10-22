Breaking: Kemp proposes new $1B income tax refund from Georgia’s giant surplus
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia basketball lands commitment from 7-foot-1 in-state prospect

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

Mike White and the Georgia basketball team made another huge pickup Tuesday, as the Bulldogs landed a commitment from Jackson McVey.

McVey, a 7-foot-1 center who is from Ellijay, currently plays for Overtime Elite in Atlanta.

McVey is Georgia’s third commitment for the 2025 recruiting cycle, as he joins 4-star prospects Jacob Wilkins (son of UGA and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins) and Kareem Stagg. The addition of McVey gives Georgia the No. 7 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

McVey’s size should only help a Georgia team that clearly gotten has bigger under White. The Bulldogs welcomed Asa Newell and Somto Cyril as a part of Georgia’s No. 15-ranked signing class for the 2024 recruiting cycle. They both should play important minutes early for a Georgia team that is looking to improve in White’s third season in Athens.

Georgia was picked to finish 12th in the SEC for the coming season. But returning players such as Silas Demary Jr. and Blue Cain to go with new additions like Newell and Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey, look for the Bulldogs to be an improved outfit.

“Our goal is to be the best we can be. Our goal is to be a good team,” White said Tuesday. “We’re a good team. We are a good team. Our goal is to continue to grow and develop and play high-level basketball, win some close games in the SEC. There’s just such a fine line between where you finish based on some of those, making a free throw here or there, making an open 3, whether or not you get a call down the stretch on the road at home, what have you. Our league right now is just nuts.”

McVey, who also was considering Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford and Florida, is rated as the No. 245 player in the class and the No. 19 player in Georgia.

McVey averaged 26.2 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game for Gilmer High School last season.

Georgia opens the 2024 season Nov. 4 when it hosts Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs will host Central Florida for an exhibition Oct. 29.

