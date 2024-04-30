Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins and his son Jacob, a 17-year-old legend in the making, are two of a kind. The basketball giants shoot their shot with Monica, discussing the importance of legacy, character and the NBA.

Dominique, 64, a nine-time NBA All-Star Hall of Famer and one of the greatest slam dunk players of all time, is immortalized in highlight films and now his oldest son and protégé, who’s built a reputation for unbelievable dunks, is referred to as “Baby Highlight.”

Jacob currently attends Grayson High School and has committed to play basketball at his dad’s alma mater, the University of Georgia. Jacob said being the son of a superstar comes with plenty of positives and few negatives.

“I was born into the pressure, and I thrive off of it,” said Jacob, who admits to playing harder when dad his watching.

Is Dominique a tough critique? Hear what Jacob has to say. And will UGA bring Dominique’s #21 jersey out of retirement for Jacob? Find out this and much more about the father-son duo on this week’s episode of “The Monica Pearson Show.”

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at ajc.com.

