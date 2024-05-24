UCLA takes Game 1 vs. Georgia in Super Regional

Brady homered to start the bottom of the first inning in the Bruins’ wire-to-wire victory. Brady doubled and scored on Jadelyn Alchin’s two-out single in the third to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Brady homered to lead off the fifth and Woolery hit the ball over fence in center field to cap a four-run inning. UCLA walked off with the mercy-rule victory after a two-out, two-run single by Savannah Pola. Brady has 17 home runs this season and 71 for her career.

Lilli Backes (18-7) took the loss for the Bulldogs. She allowed six runs on six hits and two walks, pitching 4-1/3 innings. Shelby Waters relieved, yielding two runs on two hits and a walk, retiring four batters.

Four different hitters combined for Georgia’s four hits: Dallis Goodnight, Jayda Kearney, Sydney Kuma, and Emily Digby. Goodnight extended her on-base streak to eight.

“ Congratulations to UCLA,” Georgia coach Tony Baldwin said. “They played a complete game tonight. I thought they had good at-bats. Kaitlyn threw really well, and they made some good plays on defense. They played a complete game, and that’s what it takes to win at this time of the year. We’ll shoot to be better tomorrow. At the end of the day, it’s the first one to two, and they’re up 1-0, and we’ve got to fight like heck to even the score tomorrow.”

-The Associated Press contributed to this article.