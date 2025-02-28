Trevor Etienne needs strong combine workout to improve NFL draft status

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia running back Trevor Etienne could have returned to school for his senior season and perhaps improved his status for the 2026 NFL draft.
However, he elected to enter the 2025 draft, where he’s being projected to go in the mid to late rounds. Etienne will need an amazing NFL Scouting Combine workout Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium to move up in the draft class.
“I was ready to take this next step in my journey,” Etienne said. “I felt like there was nothing I could come back and show coaches and teams that I didn’t show in the past three years. So, I felt like it was time to take this next step.”
Etienne spent his first two seasons at Florida before transferring to Georgia for the 2024 season. He rushed 122 times for 609 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
He rushed 371 times for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns over his career.
He’s a dependable pass-catcher, having caught 62 of 63 targets over his career for 432 yards and a touchdown. He missed some time last season with a rib injury.
Etienne hopes to join his brother, Travis Etienne, in the NFL. The older brother plays for the Jaguars.
“My brother is who I am trying to be,” Etienne said. “He went through this process. He’s a running back in the NFL currently. I have a living and breathing example of what to do. That’s one of my biggest blessings.”
Travis Etienne had some advice for his brother.
“Just enjoy it,” Etienne said he was told. “Come out here and be yourself. Just take it one day at a time.”
Etienne enjoyed his brief stint at Georgia.
“I feel like Georgia is one of the programs that would push you to be your best self,” Etienne said. “Just since I stepped on campus they have helped me grow as a person and a player. That makes me ready for this moment.”
Etienne didn’t see much difference in the Georgia and Florida programs.
“Both coaches (Kirby Smart and Billy Napier) coached under coach (Nick) Saban, so a lot of things are the same,” Etienne said. “I’m just blessed to be a part of both of those programs.”
Etienne believes he can impress teams during the interview process.
“I feel like what kind of person that I am,” said Etienne, who likes bass fishing. “I feel like I am a player that makes everyone around me better. That comes with having connections with your teammates. Knowing people’s why in their story.”
