Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Trevor Etienne injury update: ‘It really hurt him that he couldn’t continue’

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) gets tackled by Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) during the first half in the NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) gets tackled by Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28) during the first half in the NCAA football game at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, November 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC)
By Connor Riley
32 minutes ago

Georgia was already without running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson for the Florida game. Then in the second quarter, Trevor Etienne left the game, which Georgia won 34-20.

Etienne suffered a rib injury, according to the ABC broadcast. After the game, Kirby Smart provided more details on the injury.

“He likes and respects those guys. He’s got a lot of friends on those teams,” Smart said of Etienne. “I think it really hurt him that he couldn’t continue. He’s fine, he’s dealing with a rib injury.

Etienne had 7 carries for 31 yards before leaving the game. He was replaced by Nate Frazier, who ended up leading Georgia with 82 yards and a touchdown. 

Roderick Robinson has yet to play in a game all season, while Branson Robinson has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Georgia next takes on Ole Miss on the road. Smart has press conferences on Monday and Tuesday, while an availability report will be published on Wednesday, leading up to the game.

In other injury news, Tate Ratledge returned to action after missing the last four games with knee and ankle injuries. He came into the game on Georgia’s opening drive after Micah Morris briefly left the game but returned to the game.

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero ruled out for first half of game against Florida
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia’s Trevor Etienne ‘excited’ to face Florida, his former team
Placeholder Image

Madison Keel/UGAAA

Injured Georgia football defensive lineman out for rest of the season
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart updates status of injured Bulldogs Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams
The Latest
Placeholder Image

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs have to rally for 4th straight victory over Florida Gators36m ago
Georgia football player penalized for doing ‘gator chomp’ taunt1h ago
St. Simons Island braces for 2 years without Georgia-Florida football
Featured
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

This undecided Georgia voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast