Georgia was already without running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson for the Florida game. Then in the second quarter, Trevor Etienne left the game, which Georgia won 34-20.

Etienne suffered a rib injury, according to the ABC broadcast. After the game, Kirby Smart provided more details on the injury.

“He likes and respects those guys. He’s got a lot of friends on those teams,” Smart said of Etienne. “I think it really hurt him that he couldn’t continue. He’s fine, he’s dealing with a rib injury.