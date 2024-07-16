Breaking: Tune in now to Politically Georgia team broadcasting live from the RNC
Todd Gurley likes the NIL era. ‘I’m just excited for kids who deserve to get paid’

August 30, 2014 Athens, GA: Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley scores on 100-yard kickoff return against Clemson during the first half Saturday August 30, 2014 in Athens.

Credit: bsanderlin@ajc.com

Credit: bsanderlin@ajc.com

August 30, 2014 Athens, GA: Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley scores on 100-yard kickoff return against Clemson during the first half Saturday August 30, 2014 in Athens. BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM .
By
20 minutes ago

DALLAS — College football is an entirely different world, in a business and therefore on-field sense, in the NIL era. And former Georgia running back Todd Gurley supports it.

“I like it, man,” Gurley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Tuesday at SEC Media Days. “I always thought that it should’ve been a lot sooner, but I’m glad it’s in the space that it’s in now. I just hope that most of the kids learn financial literacy early, and not only that, but take care of that money. A lot of those guys won’t be getting drafted or having any career after.

“But just taking advantage of the opportunity and learning the business side of it while you’re in college and get a head start on it before you go to the NFL, and you can work these marketing deals, do different engagements and set yourself up for equity in companies and start your own stuff. I definitely like where it’s headed.”

Gurley, of course, was infamously punished under the old college football landscape. In October 2014, he received a four-game suspension after he received cash for signing memorabilia and other items during his collegiate career. The suspension was appealed but upheld.

A decade later, Gurley looks back and chuckles.

“It just comes back around,” Gurley said. “Sometimes I do laugh. People always ask, ‘What would you have been making now?’ I never even think like that because it doesn’t even matter. I’m just excited for the kids who deserve to get paid. I just hope that it doesn’t mess with the overall sport, too, and take away from that. Then you have the transfer portal and all that. It’s crazy, man. But I like it.”

The suspension disrupted what was trending toward a historic season for Gurley. He rushed for 773 yards with eight touchdowns (plus a kick return score) before the NCAA hammer came down. In ESPN’s Heisman Trophy watch, Gurley had received nine of 10 first-place votes before his suspension. In his first game back, Gurley tore his ACL against Auburn, prematurely ending his collegiate career.

Gurley went on to have a marvelous NFL career with the Rams, making three Pro Bowls and winning 2017 Offensive Player of the Year.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

