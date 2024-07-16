Todd Gurley likes the NIL era. ‘I’m just excited for kids who deserve to get paid’

DALLAS — College football is an entirely different world, in a business and therefore on-field sense, in the NIL era. And former Georgia running back Todd Gurley supports it.

“I like it, man,” Gurley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Tuesday at SEC Media Days. “I always thought that it should’ve been a lot sooner, but I’m glad it’s in the space that it’s in now. I just hope that most of the kids learn financial literacy early, and not only that, but take care of that money. A lot of those guys won’t be getting drafted or having any career after.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“But just taking advantage of the opportunity and learning the business side of it while you’re in college and get a head start on it before you go to the NFL, and you can work these marketing deals, do different engagements and set yourself up for equity in companies and start your own stuff. I definitely like where it’s headed.”