Time set for Georgia-Oregon in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) and then-defensive coordinator Dan Lanning coach on the sideline during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 10. Smart and Lanning, now the coach at Oregon, will square off Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Georgia will open defense of its national championship against Oregon in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, it was announced Tuesday.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will be played Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It won’t just be Georgia’s first game of the 2022 season. It will be a matchup against former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who left Georgia for the Oregon job immediately after the season.

Notre Dame at Ohio State will be the prime-time game Sept. 3 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.

Featured
