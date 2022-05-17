Time set for Georgia-Oregon in Chick-fil-A Kickoff game

Georgia will open defense of its national championship against Oregon in a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, it was announced Tuesday.
The Chick-fil-A Kickoff game will be played Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It won’t just be Georgia’s first game of the 2022 season. It will be a matchup against former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who left Georgia for the Oregon job immediately after the season.
Notre Dame at Ohio State will be the prime-time game Sept. 3 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC.
