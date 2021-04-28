Three Bulldogs expect early-round calls in NFL Draft

What is readily apparent is Georgia is not going have a bunch of first-rounders. But odds are good that Azeez Ojulari will be a first-day selection. Depending on which handicapper one references, the over-under on selection number for Ojulari ranges between 20 and 30, which is middle to late first round. There was pre-draft chatter about a knee issue, but Ojulari certainly didn’t seem affected as he racked up three sacks, forced two fumbles and recorded a safety against No. 9 Cincinnati in his last college appearance.

“I do think Azeez will be the first player off the board,” said Brent Rollins, a Georgia-based analyst for Pro Football Focus (PFF). “I could see him going as high as 11 to the Giants, but I don’t see him falling past the Ravens at 31. His measurables from a height-weight standpoint (6-foot-2, 249 pounds) don’t fall in line with highly-drafted edge-rushers. But he’s got really long arms (34½ inches) and our pass-rush grade for him, compared to recent pass-rush classes, was behind only Chase Young and Josh Allen and Nick Bosa. That level of productivity against an entirely SEC schedule outside of the bowl game, I don’t see him falling out of the first round.”

Defensive backs Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes almost surely will be the next off the board. At one time, both had been mentioned as possible first-round calls. In the last couple weeks, however, most mock drafts and betting houses have them lasting into the second round in what is characterized as a very deep draft for DBs.

The majority of those have the junior Campbell going just ahead of the redshirt junior Stokes. However, NFL.com this week rated Stokes as the fifth-best prospect in the entire draft in terms of overall value to a team and ability to contribute quickly.

In many ways, they’re competing against each other.

“They are,” Rollins said. “If a team chooses Campbell first, they’re choosing his athletic profile more than the production piece. That is, on film, Campbell’s moves are much more fluid, more of what you think of with elite corners. But he didn’t have the consistent production that Stokes has.”

Georgia offensive lineman Ben Cleveland. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Also, keep an eye on big Ben Cleveland. The senior offensive lineman from Toccoa impressed scouts with both his verified size (6-6, 354) and a shockingly fast 40-yard time (4.85 seconds) at UGA’s Pro Day. A team with a great need on the interior line might snatch up Cleveland earlier than expected. Same thing for junior Trey Hill, whose size (6-3½, 319) and ability to play either center or guard makes him particularly valuable. Hill is only 20 years old and might be Georgia’s best bet in this class to play an extended NFL career.

“I think Georgia will have four guys in the first three rounds,” said Rollins, whose full-time job is college professor. “I think one of the guys who might sneak up there a little bit is (cornerback) DJ Daniel. He’s got some good tape, and his career numbers in sheer pass coverage are actually better than both those other two guys. He was just hurt last year.”

The majority of Georgia’s prospects this year come with as many question marks as they do check marks, however. That’s the case for defensive end Malik Herring, a three-year starter for the Bulldogs who tore an ACL in the Senior Bowl. Then there’s safety Richard LeCounte, who still wasn’t fully recovered from a motorcycle accident during predraft workouts. That accident wiped out the second half of a senior season that was showing All-America potential. Likewise, senior inside linebacker Monty Rice’s chronic foot issues the last two seasons likely tainted the opinions of some evaluators.

But, as has long been said, it takes only one team, one executive, to fall in love with a player’s film or their intellect and decide to select them.

Meanwhile, the draft is not the only way to a professional career. Many free agents have made rosters and gone on to long careers, just like many draftees have been cut and never played professionally It often comes down to timing, luck and the right situation.

Here is a quick look at Georgia’s 11 potential draftees for 2021, in alphabetical order: