Georgia Bulldogs in NFL Draft: How many and how high?

Based on odds and pre-draft speculation, it does not appear that the Bulldogs will have any other players besides Ojulari go in the first round. Cornerback Tyson Campbell is the next closest at 46.5. If accurate, that would be middle of the second round. There are, of course, 32 NFL teams. So that’s how many picks there are each round.

Cornerback Eric Stokes is the only other Georgia player on BetOnline’s board. He sits at 65.5, or early in the third round.

Some other notable players who have seen their draft odds set include LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase (6½), Alabama wideout DeVonta Smith (11.5), Jaylen Waddle (11.5), South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn (13.5), Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (5.5), Alabama DB Patrick Surtain (10.5), Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (77.5), Alabama running back Najee Harris (32.5), Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (5.5) and Clemson running back Travis Etienne (35.5).

And, no, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not on the board. No sense in listed him at 1.

Here’s another one Georgia fans may find of interest: Quarterback Jamie Newman. The transfer from Wake Forest who opted out 3½ weeks before the season opener is posted at 170.5.

Odds aside, UGA’s history in the NFL Draft is rich. This year would not be considered one of the Bulldogs’ strongest in terms of producing prospects. The expectation is that about 11 might be selected this year. In addition to the aforementioned three, that includes OL Ben Cleveland, DL Malik Herring, OL Trey Hill, DB Richard LeCounte, TE Tre McKitty, LB Monty Rice and DB Mark Webb.

The most Georgia has ever had picked in a seven-round draft is eight, which happened in 2013 and 2002. The Bulldogs had seven taken both last year and in 2019. Those included two first-rounders last year in offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (4th-Giants) and Isaiah Wilson (29th-Titans). One of those turned out well.

There’s a possibility Georgia’s latest draft class could threaten the school mark for most taken in the first three rounds (5, taken in 2018, ’09, ’05, ’03 and ’01) or the most in four rounds (6, taken in 2005 and 20′01).

So how do the Bulldogs stand up all time? That’s a greatly debated topic.

Going all the way back to the beginning of the draft as we know it, Georgia stands 14th all time with 337 players selected in school history, according to DraftHistory.com. There’s an argument about what school is the truly No. 1 in that regard. Currently DraftHistory list them tied at 511. Tops on that list from the SEC is Alabama at No. 6 (374 selections).

As for more current times, 247Sports last year quantified draft numbers since 2000. The Bulldogs come in fifth on that list with 109. Interestingly, that’s the exact same overall as Florida and the same number of first-rounders (24).

The top four on that list were Miami (119 overall-30 first-rounders), LSU (126-30), Alabama (127-31) and Ohio State (141-31).

Dawg Tags: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about Georgia athletics today.