Odds on when Georgia Bulldogs will get drafted

Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Here are the over/under draft positions for Georgia players expected to be selected in the NFL Draft this week, courtesy of sports betting dime.

GEORGIA NFL DRAFT OVER/UNDER DRAFT POSITION

Azeez Ojulari 22.5

Eric Stokes 54.5

Tyson Campbell 71.5

Ben Cleveland 116.5

Monty Rice 121.5

Jamie Newman 135.5

Richard Lecounte 172.5

DJ Daniel 219.5

Tre’ McKitty 241.5

Mark Webb 249.5

