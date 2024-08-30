Breaking: Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Bulldogs football players of the 2010s

Georgia Bulldogs running backs Sony Michel (1) and Nick Chubb (27) are emotional following a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Monday, January 8, 2018. The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in OT, 23-26. ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Georgia Bulldogs running backs Sony Michel (1) and Nick Chubb (27) are emotional following a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, Monday, January 8, 2018. The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in OT, 23-26.
A panel of AJC voters chose these players as the top 10 Georgia football players of the 2010s. The players are listed alphabetically.

Deandre Baker

After a slow start to his Georgia career, Baker finished on an upswing. The Miami cornerback played in all 15 games for the 2017 Bulldogs, who lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game. He started 12 games in 2018 but opted out of Georgia’s Sugar Bowl matchup against Texas. He would collect 84 tackles, five interceptions and 17 pass break-ups over those two seasons and parlayed them into a first-round draft selection by the New York Giants. He currently plays in the United Football League.

Georgia defensive back Deandre Baker (18) intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech wide receiver Brad Stewart (83) at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2017.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nick Chubb

Chubb signed with Georgia out of Cedartown and became part of a run on great backs that rivaled the Bulldogs of the 1980s. Despite suffering a devastating knee injury midway through his sophomore season, Chubb would rush for 4,769 yards and 44 touchdowns, second only to Herschel Walker in UGA annals. His decision to return for his senior season – along with others – is credited for catapulting the Bulldogs to the 2018 CFP Championship game.

January 1, 2018 Pasadena: Georgia tailback Nick Chubb scores a touchdown to tie the game 45-45 during the fourth quarter to send it to over time in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, January 1, 2018, in Pasadena. Georgia went on to beat Oklahoma 54-48 in double over time. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Todd Gurley

Before Chubb there was Gurley, who was considered the less-heralded of two tailback signees from North Carolina in 2012. Five-star prospect Keith Marshall also came to UGA that year. Three years later, Gurley left after his junior season as the No. 4 rusher in Georgia football history. Despite missing four games because of an NCAA suspension after reports that he accepted money to sign memorabilia and then suffering a torn ACL with two games left in the 2014 regular season, Gurley finished fourth on Georgia’s all-time rushing list with 3,285 yards and third with 36 rushing touchdowns.

August 30, 2014 Athens, GA: Georgia Bulldogs running back Todd Gurley scores on 100-yard kickoff return against Clemson during the first half Saturday August 30, 2014 in Athens. BRANT SANDERLIN / BSANDERLIN@AJC.COM .

Credit: bsanderlin@ajc.com

Jake Fromm

Fromm was committed to Alabama when Kirby Smart accepted Georgia’s head coaching job and followed Smart to Athens. It was a good thing for the Bulldogs as the Houston County native ended up starting for the Bulldogs as a freshman in 2017 when Jacob Eason went down in the season opener with a knee injury. All Fromm did from there was start the next 42 games in a row and finish as Georgia’s fifth-leading passer of all time with 8,224 yards, 78 TDs and 18 interceptions.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm completes a pass against Kentucky during the first half in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Lexington. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Justin Houston

Houston’s development at Georgia is the stuff of legend. After slowly working his way into the rotation at outside linebacker as a freshman, Houston became a starter his sophomore season and piled up 17.5 of his 20 career sacks over his final two season. Somewhat late in deciding to turn pro after his junior year, Houston was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round in 2011. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Houston is entering his 14th NFL season as a second-year player for the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Schoenberg, 6, and twin brother Spencer greet Bulldog defensive end Justin Houston.

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/bsanderlin@ajc.com

Jarvis Jones

Georgia tried hard to recruit Jones out of Carver-Columbus only to see him ink with Southern Cal. A neck injury his freshman season forced Jones to rethink that decision, and he transferred to UGA. After sitting out the 2010 season, he recorded 28 sacks over the next two seasons for the Bulldogs. His 14.5 QB drops in 2012 broke David Pollack’s single-season record. He played four NFL seasons before he was waived by the Cardinals in 2017.

Jarvis Jones, linebacker, Georgia.

Credit: JOHNNY CRAWFORD /AJC

Sony Michel

Another rung on the ladder of great backs who came through Georgia during the transition from coach Mark Richt to Kirby Smart. Michel was a 5-star prospect when he signed with the Bulldogs out of Heritage High in Plantation, Florida. Sharing carries with Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb, Michel still managed 410 yards and five TDs as a freshman. Michel would add 3,228 yards and 28 TDs the next three seasons and join Chubb in forming one of the best running back duos in school history.

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Sony Michel #1 of the Georgia Bulldogs scores the winning touchdown in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal Game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Aaron Murray

The most productive passer in UGA history had a slow start to his career. Murray signed with the Bulldogs out of Tampa’s Plant High in 2009 but was redshirted. Over the next four years, he’d pass for 13,166 yards and 121 TDs while starting every game. Murray had Georgia poised to win the 2012 SEC title, but the Bulldogs came up five yards short from defeating Alabama, which would thump Notre Dame in the national title game. Murray suffered an ACL tear his senior season in the next-to-last game of the 2013 regular season.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Aaron Murray (11) reacts after wide receiver Chris Conley caught a tipped pass on a fourth down conversion in the first half of their game at Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon in Knoxville, Tn., October 5, 2013.

Credit: Jason Getz

Roquan Smith

There may not have been a bigger recruiting flip in the 2000s than the one that saw this 5-star linebacker from Montezuma switch from UCLA to UGA at the last moment. The Bulldogs are forever thankful for that, as they might’ve landed their best linebacker of all time. In 2017, Smith led the SEC in tackles (137) and solo tackles (85), was named MVP of the SEC Championship game, SEC defensive player of the year, consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award.

December 2, 2017 Atlanta: Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Roquan Smith (3), head coach Kirby Smart, and Georgia teammates celebrate after defeating the Auburn Tigers 28-7 during the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, December 2, 2017, in Atlanta. Hyosub Shin / hshin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Andrew Thomas

Thomas signed with Georgia out of Atlanta’s Pace Academy as a 5-star offensive line. He started every game he was physically able to play for the Bulldogs, at right tackle as a freshman, then left tackle his final two years. He was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in 2020 and quickly won the starting job at left tackle. In 2023, Thomas signed a 5-year, $117.5 million contract with the Giants that included a $67 million guarantee.

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley (66) Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (71) Athens, GA - The #3-ranked University of Georgia football team defeated ArkansasState, 55-0, in a game played on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Photo credit, Perry McIntyre.

Credit: Perry McIntyre

November 16, 2019 Auburn: Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas lines up against Auburn in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Auburn. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

