Texas vs. Georgia: How the two programs’ recruiting stacks up

The answer to the second item isn’t that difficult to chart.

While it may be a matter which teams each program has faced in 2024, the Longhorns hold a clear edge. They are unbeaten and the key national statistical rankings in the major statistical areas favor the home team.

The fact that Texas leads the nation in scoring defense (6.3 ppg) and Georgia is 20th overall (17.2 ppg) jumps out. Texas is also seventh (43.2) in scoring offense and the Bulldogs are 35th (33.5 ppg) in that category.

When it comes to recruiting, the way each program has forged those prospects into bonafide NFL prospects matter.

There’s a point in every top 10 matchup where the number of future projected Sunday players matter more than the collection of former high school All-Americans and 5-stars on each roster.

That said, the recruiting tale of the tape yields another clear winner.

(Note: All recruiting rankings used below are culled from the 247Sports Team Composite rankings).

Average recruiting class ranking (2020-2024)

Georgia: No. 2 nationally (Average 2.0 ranking)

Texas: No. 7 nationally (Average 7.4 ranking)

Average recruiting class ranking (2021-2024)

Georgia: No. 2 nationally (Average 2.3 ranking)

Texas: No. 7 nationally (Average 7.0 ranking)

How many 5-star prospects signed with each team from 2021-2024?

Georgia: 19 (13 remain; 4 off to the NFL; 1 transfered)

Texas: 11 (10 remain; 1 off to the NFL)

The number of former 5-star prospects that have started for each school in 2024: Georgia: 5 (0 offense, 5 defense), Texas: 5 (4 offense, 1 defense).

Top 100 overall prospects signed (2021-2024)

Georgia: 41 (13 offense, 28 defense)

Texas: 20 (12 offense, 8 defense)

The number of former Top 100 overall prospects that have started in 2024 for each team: Georgia: 15 (5 offense, 10 defense), Texas: 10 (5 offense, 5 defense).

Average prospect ranking for the starters on both sides of the ball

Offense: Georgia No. 259 overall; Texas No. 238 overall

Defense: Georgia No. 211 overall: Texas No. 426 overall

What does the Bud Elliott blue-chip ratio look like for each team?

Georgia: 80 percent

Texas: 72 percent

Number of starters from each recruiting class

Georgia: 2019: 2; 2020: 4; 2021: 7; 2022: 12; 2023: 6

Texas: 2018: 1; 2019: 1; 2020: 4; 2021: 7; 2022: 8; 2023: 7

Number of players on the latest ESPN 2025 NFL Top 5 Draft prospects at each position

Georgia: 9 (6 offense, 3 defense)

Texas: 6 (2 offense, 4 defense)

Georgia vs. Texas recruiting: The takeaway

The findings show that Georgia has recruited at a higher level. The Bulldogs have signed more of the elite 5-stars and brought in more of the elite Top 100 national recruits over the last four recruiting cycles.

While the data for each program’s 2021 recruiting class is skewed with so many NFL or transfer portal departures, it was included because those classes still provided a large number of starters for each program (14) heading into this game.

While we have focused on starters so far in 2024 for this comparison, recruiting at an elite level also factors in greatly with depth and also the players each team deploys on special teams.

Interesting personnel tidbits for Georgia vs. Texas