Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker speaks on ‘salary cap’ discussion at SEC Media Days

His most recent benefit from NIL was a pre-SEC Media Days trip to New York City with Spyre Sports Group, where Hooker and teammate Cedric Tillman made an appearance on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square. The two met with Nasdaq, Barstool Sports, Fanatics and other brands on the trip.

“You know, it’s a new thing, and I feel like it’s a great thing for us to be able to go through this and adventure out and learn things that we’re interested in. Not just, you know, football, but, you know, business and putting us in a businessman’s mindset early on in life,” Hooker said.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel spoke on Hendon’s NIL success in his opening statement Thursday.

“Hendon is all things good about NIL. …” Heupel said. “His impact in our community, the youth inside of our community, I think that’s exactly what NIL should be. So proud of what he’s done. It’s an opportunity to educate and empower our student-athletes, which is what college football and the collegiate experience is all about.”