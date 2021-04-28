UGA-Georgia Tech baseball plan 3-game, weekend series next year

Last night illustrated the hazards of playing midweek games. On a “staff night,” the Bulldogs trotted out seven pitchers who gave up 10 walks. Tech also had four different pitchers take the mound.

“Details are not set yet, but that’s the plan,” Georgia coach Scott Stricklin said. “We want to go back to a weekend, three-game series.”

Where they’d play that third, neutral-site game is not yet determined. They played at the Gwinnett Stripers’ Coolray Field last year in a game because the Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park was not available. Billed the “Farmview Market Spring Classic,” a sellout crowd of 10,299 fans watched Georgia win 9-3.

Stricklin said they wouldn’t mind returning to Gwinnett but are working with the Braves on a neutral-site venue. Last year represented the first three-game, weekend set for the teams in 59 years.

Tech and Georgia originally were scheduled to play a three-game set early this season as well. But that was wiped out with the ACC’s decision to go to a front-loaded conference schedule in attempt to better navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming into last night’s game, the Yellow Jackets (20-16, 15-12 ACC) had already played 27 conference games.

The Georgia-Tech baseball series is one of the oldest around. Last night’s game was their 382nd battle on the baseball diamond dating back to the first game in 1898. The Bulldogs lead the series 215-165-2.

