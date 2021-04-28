Yellow Jackets hold on for 7-5 win over Georgia Bulldogs

As hard as it might be to believe in a 12-run contest, the game came down to pitching. On a “staff night,” seven Georgia pitchers gave up 10 walks. By comparison, four Tech pitchers walked four.

“We just got behind the 8-ball with all the walks,” Stricklin said. “We didn’t deserve to win, not when we walk 10 guys.”

That stood in stark contrast to Tech’s night. Again, it was imperfect, but much more efficient. Freshman lefthander Dalton Smith, who started and gave up just one earned run with five strikeouts in three innings of work, and sophomore lefty Joseph Mannelly, who followed with three mostly clean frames.

“I thought that they did a good job of just managing traffic, pitching out of trouble when we really needed them to,” Tech coach Danny Hall said. “And then I thought Bartnicki at the end was really good. it was good to get Crawford in there; just made a bad pitch on Anderson. But felt like the ball came out of his hand good.”

The teams hadn’t met since the first of March last year when they played three games in three days on their respective home fields and at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. Georgia won all three.

The plan had been the play three that way again this season, but it got scrapped due to the ACC’s decision to play a league-loaded schedule because of the pandemic. The Yellow Jackets (20-16, 15-12 ACC) already have played 27 ACC games.

But they were able to finagle two home-and-away dates this year. So, the No. 20 Bulldogs (26-14, 9-9 SEC) will get a chance for payback when they play at Tech’s place on May 18.

As for this one, the Jackets jumped on Georgia starter Hank Bearden hard and fast. The freshman right-hander from Rocky Face came in with a 3-0 record and 1.06 ERA. But he was gone before recording a second out in the first inning after walking the first two batters he faced and giving up a towering three-run shot to left field to Tech third baseman Justyn-Henry Malloy. It was Malloy’s seventh home run of the season.

Tech would go on to plate six runs on four pitchers over the first four innings. It was planned as a “staff” night for both squads, but Georgia went through pitchers quick, trotting out five in five innings. Its hurlers issued leadoff walks in the first, third and fourth innings to fall behind 4-0.

The Bulldogs finally got to Smith with Chaney Rogers’ leadoff triple in the third. He’d score on the next pitch, a groundout by Parks Harber, and added an unearned run on a throwing error that scored Ben Anderson on Cole Tate’s infield hit to make it 4-2.

Georgia’s staff finally settled down with the arrival of junior right-hander Jack Gowan, who struck out four of the seven batters he faced over the sixth and seventh innings. Meanwhile, a two-run double by Parks Harber got the Bulldogs within striking distance at 6-4.

They’d draw even closer with Ben Anderson’s solo homer in the seventh to make it 6-5. The next inning, Connor Tate extended his reached-safely streak to 20 games with a lead-off single. But then he got picked off in a rundown and Bulldogs went down in order.

Georgia pitcher Darren Pasqua induced a scoreless eighth inning and had Tech down to two outs in the ninth when Tech’s Austin Wilhite -- number nine hitter caught a 3-2 pitch and put it against the wall in the left-field gap. It scored Jake DeLeo, who’d been running on the pitch, from first base.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs could never push another run across against Bartnicki, Tech’s fourth lefty pitcher of the night.

“It’s a big rivalry for us, a big rivalry for the fans, the teams get into it,” said Gowan, a junior from Folkston. “Growing up playing travel ball, I’ve probably played with or against a handful of those guys. Everybody knows everybody. But you want your school to be the best one in the state. It’s fun, it’s pumped up and they got it done. Hopefully we’ll even up the series when we go to Atlanta.”