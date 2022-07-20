Still doubting Stetson Bennett? That’s fine with him and Kirby Smart.

Bennett finished his junior season ranked No. 4 in passing efficiency (176.7) and yards per competition (15.47). Georgia broke a record with 15 players drafted by the NFL, but Bennett returns for his senior season.

Despite helping UGA to a national championship, when asked, Bennett said he probably hasn’t silenced all the doubters. But it’s the least of his concerns, heading into the 2022 season.

“Probably not, but I can’t worry about that,” Bennett said. “There’s too many other things as a team we have to worry about. And just in general, I can’t do anything about it. … I care more about being good than people thinking that I’m good.”

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Bennett enters this season in a different situation, Smart pointed out Tuesday, mentioning he has a little more support from the team because he’s the go-to at quarterback (after previously shuffling back and forth with J.T. Daniels).

“It’s hard for players around you to have conviction you’re the guy if you’re not the starter,” Smart said. “He wasn’t the starter at this time last year, at this time two years ago. He started intermittently throughout two years ago, then once he won the job, I think he’s created a little bit of momentum with our players, our skill players, because there’s not a doubt there. They understand he knows the system. He can get them the ball.

“He can throw the ball vertically down the field, deep comebacks, he can scramble and make a play with his feet. I think they value that. That’s given him a little bit more credibility, which credibility to me is earned, right? He earned that by the way he played at the end of the year and most of the season. He continues to do that the way he leads out there on seven-on-sevens, practices and things.”