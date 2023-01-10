Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s GOAT quarterback, ends career with greatest performance

Even Bennett’s first pass Monday was an example of his growth. He fired a tight-window throw to Brock Bowers for 21 yards down the middle of the field. Bennett, who’s 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, has physical limitations that are well documented, but his ability to spread the ball – and thread the needle to connect with his playmakers – isn’t questioned.

Four plays later, Bennett dashed 21 yards into the end zone. And the onslaught began.

Georgia decimated TCU, so one or two plays didn’t make a sizable difference. But one key play that helped open the floodgates: Around the 11-minute mark of the second quarter, with Georgia facing a third and 10, Bennett showed the moxie that made him a Bulldogs icon.

With the Horned Frogs showing blitz, Bennett took the snap, immediately evaded a defender and sprinted for the marker. He made it. A couple minutes later, Bennett’s seven-yard touchdown run capped a 92-yard drive that extended Georgia’s lead to 24-7.

Georgia led 38-7 at halftime, the most points scored in the first half of a College Football Playoff championship. It scored on each of its six drives (five touchdowns). Bennett was masterful, taking the layups while taking timely calculated risks. He did more of the same in the second half, when Georgia was simply racking up style points.

Bennett accounted for 36 points, tying LSU quarterback Joe Burrow for most produced by an individual in a CFP championship game. The sixth-year senior began his season with a terrific showing against Oregon, one he called the best performance of his career. He ended his season – and his renowned career – with the game of his life.

After Bennett handed off to Branson Robinson for a 3-yard gain, Georgia called a timeout at the 13:25 mark of the fourth quarter. Bennett received an ovation as he exited the field for the final time. Carson Beck handled mop-up duty. Two minutes later, Bennett was shown on the video board and received more loud cheers.

Bennett is the first quarterback to win consecutive championships since AJ McCarron, who guided Alabama to titles in 2011 and 2012 (with Kirby Smart as defensive coordinator). Like McCarron, Bennett’s team didn’t win the SEC in the year it won its first title. Also like McCarron, Bennett’s team won the conference the following season en route to a repeat.

Before McCarron, the last quarterbacks to win back-to-back championships were USC’s Matt Leinart (2003-04, the latter of which was vacated) and Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier (1994-95). McCarron and Leinart were four-star recruits, and while the rankings system didn’t exist during Frazier’s younger days, he was extremely highly touted.

Bennett, meanwhile, was a three-star recruit and relatively unknown in Blackshear, Georgia. Some high schoolers are wooed for months, years during the recruiting process; no big-time program wanted Bennett, who wound up walking on at Georgia, where his parents are alumni.

By now, fans know what unfolded in the next several years. A topsy turvy path led him to the 2021 season, when Bennett secured the starting job following J.T. Daniels’ injury in September that year. Georgia kept winning, but Bennett was considered the weak link. Fans and analysts questioned his upside, doubting he could put Georgia over the top.

Recent evidence suggested the doubters were right. The days of winning with a McCarron seemed done. The key was having a Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson or Tua Tagovailoa. Bennett seemed more like a player Georgia would quickly want to replace. Smart remained committed to Bennett, though, an easy choice for him.

Bennett detractors grew louder after Alabama trounced Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship game. Bennett’s response: Torching Michigan in the semifinal, then outplaying Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young in the fourth quarter of the national championship, leading Georgia to revenge over Alabama and its first championship in four decades.

Georgia 65, TCU 7

One year later, Bennett built on his improbable tale. The Bulldogs went 15-0 with Bennett’s numbers skyrocketing. The Bulldogs trusted Bennett more this season, opening their offense, and he set records. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting, even going to New York as a finalist.

Bennett became the first 4,000-yard passer in Georgia history. He’s also the first Bulldog with 4,000 yards of total offense in one campaign. He was the engineer of a team that faced little adversity. Georgia played only two one-possession games. Bennett led game-winning drives in those contests.

Believe what happened before your eyes: The best quarterback in Bulldogs history finished his career with the best quarterbacked game of the best quarterbacked season in Bulldogs history. Bennett, the walk-on from Blackshear, is among the most important figures in program history. From a macro view, he’s one of the most important people in college football history.

In the present, he’s celebrating becoming a two-time national champion. And in the future, he’ll never be underappreciated again. With the Stetson Bennett story, one truly had to see it to believe it.