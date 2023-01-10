Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs

Well, there is going to be one. While everything eventually will have to be approved by coach Kirby Smart, a parade from the Butts-Mehre football complex down to Sanford Stadium is being tentative planned by the University of Georgia. Once again, that will be followed by a celebration on Dooley Field, where the Bulldogs officially will receive the trophies they earned during the 15-0 season that resulted in a second consecutive national championship.

If Georgia follows last year’s template, the parade will be Saturday. The Bulldogs will be returning to Athens on Tuesday.