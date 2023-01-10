Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Hey, Georgia fans. How do you feel about another parade?
Well, there is going to be one. While everything eventually will have to be approved by coach Kirby Smart, a parade from the Butts-Mehre football complex down to Sanford Stadium is being tentative planned by the University of Georgia. Once again, that will be followed by a celebration on Dooley Field, where the Bulldogs officially will receive the trophies they earned during the 15-0 season that resulted in a second consecutive national championship.
If Georgia follows last year’s template, the parade will be Saturday. The Bulldogs will be returning to Athens on Tuesday.
With its 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff title game here at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Georgia became the first team in the playoff era to repeat as national champions. The Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 to capture the program’s first national title in 41 years last year.
This year’s parade won’t come without some obstacles. The southeast corner of the 94-year-old stadium is under construction, which will make the entire south side inaccessible. However, the other three sides of the stadium and some field access should be able to accommodate whatever size crowd shows up.
Including fans who crowded the parade route from Sanford Drive to Carlton Street and down Lumpkin Street to the Tate Student Center, more than 100,000 people were thought to have attended last year’s parade. Many of those attendees did not enter the stadium for the trophy presentation ceremony.
