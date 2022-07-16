Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles, a son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles, committed to Georgia on Saturday.
Bowles was down to a final three of Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Bowles finished his junior year at Jesuit High School in Tampa with 105 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns.
Ranked as the nation’s No. 44 prospect in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 2 linebacker, Bowles becomes the 14th Georgia commitment for 2023.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bowles joins a promising cast of linebackers committed to Georgia and position coach Glenn Schumann, including 4-star Raylen Wilson and 4-star CJ Allen.
The Bulldogs, the defending national champions, open the season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 against Oregon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
-Dawg Nation contributed to this article.
