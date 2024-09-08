No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs turn attention to Kentucky, SEC opener

As UGA’s postgame interviews were being conducted Saturday at Sanford Stadium, Kentucky was still playing South Carolina and the Bulldogs were unaware then even how the game was trending.

“It’s never easy up there. Never,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “It’s never easy on the road in the SEC at all. I don’t know if people truly appreciate and respect a win on the road at Kentucky, how hard it is. They’re well-coached. They’re really physical. They do a great job. I mean, they have a really good football team. So, we will have our work cut out for us.”

A short time later, Georgia would learn the Wildcats fell 31-6 to the Gamecocks. So, Kentucky will be one down in the SEC and 1-1 overall when Georgia arrives next Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Currently, former Bulldogs Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson start at quarterback and middle linebacker, respectively, for Kentucky.

“Both great dudes, both great friends,” UGA senior safety Dan Jackson said. “More importantly, they’re great competitors. We know we’re going to get their best shot. I’m just thankful to be going into SEC play now.”

Said Georgia defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins: “No weird emotions; just happy to see them boys. I came in with them, actually, you know. The ‘COVID class.’ Just happy to see them next week.”

Smart is right about Kentucky playing Georgia tough. Though the Bulldogs have won 14 in a row in the series, the four times Smart has taken teams to Lexington, they’ve won by an average of just 10.1 points. That includes a 3-point victory in 2016 and 16-6 win on the last visit in 2022.

Here are some other things we learned Saturday:

Brock and Pop update

Speaking of those former Bulldogs, Vandagriff really struggled in the loss to South Carolina. The redshirt junior from Bogart managed just 30 yards on 3-of-10 passing, was sacked 4 times and finished with minus-29 yards on nine rushes. The Wildcats totaled only 183 yards offense in the lopsided loss to the Gamecocks. Vandagriff was lifted late in the game for Kentucky’s backup, Gavin Wimsatt.

“South Carolina played a great game, but some of that is definitely on me,” Vandagriff told reporters after the game. “Just have to be able to get the ball out, be able to move around the pocket. Dudes were open. I’ve just got to make sure to do my job.”

Vandagriff was much better in the season-opening victory over Southern Miss, throwing for 3 touchdowns with one interception. He has 199 yards and 3 TDs on 15 of 28 passing for the year.

Of the Bulldogs’ impending visit, Vandagriff said: “Yeah, Georgia’s got a good squad. We’ve got a good squad as well. The main thing on my mind right now is putting (the South Carolina) game to bed. Got to make sure we get in our corrections and go through those at full speed on Monday. And then, we’ll attack Georgia when it’s time.”

Dumas-Johnson, who earned All-SEC honors at UGA, is the Wildcats’ starter at middle linebacker. Through the first two games, he has 6 tackles, 1.5 for loss, 1 pass break-up and 1 QB hurry.

This Beck guy is good

Both Carson Beck and his head coach downplayed his impressive performance Saturday against Georgia’s FCS visitors. But the senior quarterback was incredibly efficient, especially early in the game.

Not only did Beck complete his first 11 pass attempts, but the catches were made by eight different receivers. Out of those eight, six caught at least one pass of 10 yards or more.

As for Beck’s school-record-tying five touchdown passes, they went to five different receivers: Dillon Bell (22 yards), Colbie Young (6), Dominic Lovett (10), Arian Smith (50) and Lawson Luckie (37). So, while accuracy and scoring were excellent, it was Beck’s ball distribution that was truly impressive Saturday.

Beck credited the receivers and not the thrower.

“They make my job really easy,” Beck said the receiving corps and tight ends. “As long as I keep my eyes and my mental processing right, we can count on guys being open and I can put the ball in the right spot at the right time.”

Return of RBU?

With junior transfer Trevor Etienne finally making his UGA debut, the Bulldogs were close to full strength in their backfield.

They’re still missing projected starter Roderick Robinson, who remains on a knee scooter following late-summer toe surgery, and Georgia could be without him for a good while longer. But Branson Robinson’s continued improvement coupled with solid weekly contributions from freshman Nate Frazier and Cash Jones gives the Bulldogs a solid nucleus heading into SEC play.

Etienne’s brief presence was electrifying. Playing only the first half, the junior and former Florida Gator, turned a dive play at guard into 45-yard gain and finished as the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 78 yards on five carries. He also caught two passes out of the backfield for 14 yards.

Branson scored the only rushing TD on a 13-yard run midway through the third quarter and had 5 touches, including a pair of pass receptions. Robinson’s score represented a full-circle moment for the redshirt sophomore from Canton, Miss. It was late August of 2023 when Robinson suffered a ruptured patella tendon that required immediate surgery and sidelined him for the season.

“It felt great,” Robinson said of reaching the end zone for the first time since the 2022 national championship game. “It felt great for my confidence, it felt great mentally and it felt great for the team. I’m just here to help.”

Freshmen Nate Frazier, Chauncey Bowens and Dwight Phillips also saw action in the backfield position. In all, running backs received 23 touches for 185 yards in the game. But the Bulldogs were decidedly reliant on passing the football, with 66.7% of their total 498 yards coming through the air.

Frazier left the game with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return. But Smart said Frazier’s injury is not serious he could have played if needed.

Starts and stops

The Bulldogs were far from flawless, despite playing a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Georgia’s defense gave up 157 yards on the ground, not including three sacks for negative-23 yards.

They also didn’t run the ball as effectively between the tackles as one might expect from a top-ranked Power 4 offense. The Bulldogs’ averaged 6.9 yards a carry, but that was helped considerably by Etienne’s 45-yard run Beck’s 18 yards on three scrambles. Georgia also allowed a sack for the second consecutive week.

Meanwhile, penalties have been a concern in the early going this season. With 9 more flags for 85 yards on Saturday, the Bulldogs are averaging 8 penalties and 77 yards per game this season. One of those infractions contributed to Georgia not scoring to end the first half.

The Bulldogs had two players leave Saturday’s game with injuries. Smart believes tight end Oscar Delp (ankle) and Frazier (shoulder) could have stayed in the game if needed. They’re availability will be reviewed the week.

This will be the first week in which Georgia will be subject to the SEC’s new “Availability Reports.” By Wednesday night, the Bulldogs must declare every player on the roster either in, out or actively attempting to recover in time to play. That list, which is made available to public, must be updated at the end of each day after Wednesday up until 90 minutes before kickoff.

Defensive tackle Warren Brinson (lower leg), Mykel Williams (ankle), Jordan Hall (leg), Xzavier McLeod (abdominal), Kris Jones (leg), Marcus Harrison (lower leg) and Roderick Robinson (toe) did not play Saturday.

This is where Georgia’s exceptional depth makes a difference. The Bulldogs on Saturday played 81 players in the game. Most of the front-line players did not play beyond the third quarter.

Five players made their first starts as Bulldogs in the game: Young, who started 17 games at Miami; Etienne, who had one start at Florida; defensive back Joenel Aguero, linebacker Gabe Harris and defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins.

Visitors’ perspective

Tennessee Tech coach Bobby Wilder caught some mild grief for kicking a 32-yard field at the buzzer with his team trailing by 48 points. But Wilder said afterward he was just trying to get “something positive” out of the game besides the $550,000 guarantee.

He also paid Smart and the Bulldogs the ultimate compliment.

“Seeing their size in person, that is the most impressive team I have ever seen,” Wilder said after the game. “I have been at FBS and I have seen SEC teams before, but the size and how well-coached they are is different. I said earlier this week, I think Kirby Smart is the best coach in college football now with Nick Saban retiring. He’s the one coaches need to emulate.”