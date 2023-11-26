SEC Championship: What you need to know

TV: CBS

Point spread: Georgia opened at minus-4.5 and the line currently has Georgia at minus-5

Over/under: 56.5 points

Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets are available on the secondary market, starting at about $300. All tickets are digital. Gates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Weather: Cloudy with 60% chance of rain. High of 64 degrees, low of 53 degrees

Roof: The roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed

Tailgating: Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot

Did you know: This SEC Championship marks only the second time in history, and first since 2009, that both teams are undefeated in SEC play. Both Alabama and Florida entered with 12-0 records, 8-0 in the SEC. Alabama won 32-13 at the Georgia Dome.