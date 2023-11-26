BreakingNews
Route set for Rosalynn Carter motorcade on Monday

SEC Championship: What you need to know

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) vs. No. 8 Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC)

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV: CBS

Point spread: Georgia opened at minus-4.5 and the line currently has Georgia at minus-5

Over/under: 56.5 points

Tickets: The game is sold out. Tickets are available on the secondary market, starting at about $300. All tickets are digital. Gates to Mercedes-Benz Stadium open at 1:30 p.m.

Weather: Cloudy with 60% chance of rain. High of 64 degrees, low of 53 degrees

Roof: The roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be closed

Tailgating: Tailgating will be allowed in The Home Depot Backyard West Lawn and M Lot

Did you know: This SEC Championship marks only the second time in history, and first since 2009, that both teams are undefeated in SEC play. Both Alabama and Florida entered with 12-0 records, 8-0 in the SEC. Alabama won 32-13 at the Georgia Dome.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top