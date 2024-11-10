Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss fans rush the field before game clock expires against Georgia

Mississippi safety John Saunders Jr. (5) reacts after making a third down stop on a tackle against Georgia wide receiver Dominic Lovett (6) during the second quarter at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By
42 minutes ago

With 16 seconds still left on the game clock, Ole Miss fans rushed the field to celebrate the Rebels’ win over Georgia.

The No. 16 Rebels were a 1.5-point underdog against No. 3 Georgia but defeated the Bulldogs 28-10.

The fans were cleared from the field, but immediately returned once the game clock expired. The SEC rulebook dictates that schools can be fined up to $500,000 for field invasions.

The Bulldogs had won 11 of the past 12 against Ole Miss, but lost the last time they traveled to Oxford. That was in the fourth game of Smart’s first season.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck hugs his mother Tracey Beck as Georgia arrives for the game against Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

