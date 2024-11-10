Ole Miss fans rush the field before game clock expires against Georgia

With 16 seconds still left on the game clock, Ole Miss fans rushed the field to celebrate the Rebels’ win over Georgia.

The No. 16 Rebels were a 1.5-point underdog against No. 3 Georgia but defeated the Bulldogs 28-10.

The fans were cleared from the field, but immediately returned once the game clock expired. The SEC rulebook dictates that schools can be fined up to $500,000 for field invasions.

The Bulldogs had won 11 of the past 12 against Ole Miss, but lost the last time they traveled to Oxford. That was in the fourth game of Smart’s first season.

Ole Miss rushed the field 16 seconds early against Georgia 😭 pic.twitter.com/kGusaXhcTD — ESPN (@espn) November 10, 2024